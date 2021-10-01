AirAsia to launch Phuket - Chiang Mai flights Oct 16

BANGKOK: AirAsia will relaunch its Phuket - Chiang Mai flight service from Oct 16 as it resumes domestic flights to many destinations throughout the country this month.

Friday 1 October 2021, 02:22PM

Photo: Thai AirAsia

On Oct 15, AirAsia will also resume flights from Don Mueang Airport to Phitsanulok, Nan, Loei, Sakon Nakhon, Surat Thani, Krabi and Trang along with regional connections Chiang Mai-Hua Hin, announced a release issued today (Oct 1).

“These are in addition to the 11 routes brought back into operation earlier in September and bring the total route network for AirAsia in Thailand to 20 at present,” the release noted.

AirAsia Thailand CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya said this is in support of the Thai government’s policies to promote domestic tourism with improved health and safety measures.

The support should be a boon to the overall economy and help spread revenue generation opportunities across the nation. Thai AirAsia has expressed its full commitment to back these policies by expanding its domestic service and increasing the frequency of flights on high demand routes, he said.

“We saw an encouraging response across all of our routes in September, achieving a load factor average of 75-80% and goes up to 90-95% over the weekends, especially for flights to and from Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Hat Yai,” Mr Santisuk noted.

“With our guests now getting more familiar with the different travel requirements of each province, we believe tourism industry operators will begin to see a stronger recovery during the final quarter of this year,” he added.