AirAsia to launch direct Phuket-Penang flights

PHUKET: Low-cost airline AirAsia will launch direct night flights between Phuket and Penang starting July 1, reports Malaysian state news agency Bernama.

Wednesday 4 April 2018, 03:24PM

AirAsia will launch direct daily flights between Phuket and Penang starting July 1. Photo: Alec Wilson / WikiCommons file
AirAsia will launch direct daily flights between Phuket and Penang starting July 1. Photo: Alec Wilson / WikiCommons file

The July 1 launch will coincide with new AirAsia flights four times a week between Penang and Hanoi, in Vietnam.

According to the current AirAsia flight schedule (see here), AirAsia Flight AK1910 will depart Penang at 8:25pm and land at Phuket International Airport at 8:30pm each night.

Conversely, AirAsia Flight AK1911 will depart Phuket at 9pm and land in Penang at 11:05pm each night.

According to the Bernama report, AirAsia Head of Commercial Spencer Lee said that to celebrate the launch of the new routes, AirAsia would offer promotional all-in, one-way travel fares from RM79 (about B638) for Penang-Phuket flights and from RM99 (about B799) for Penang-Hanoi flights.

The promotion is open until April 15 for the travel period between July 1, 2018 and Oct 28, 2018.

World Cup League @ BISP

Promotional fares for flights from Phuket to Penang were not mentioned*.

The routes, which will become the airline’s ninth and 10th services to be operated out of Penang, would further strengthen its inter-Asean connectivity. AirAsia said in a statement today (April 5), Bernama said in its report. (See story here.)

Mr Lee noted AirAsia currently operates 102 weekly flights one way to Kuala Lumpur, including Johor Bahru (31 times weekly), Kota Kinabalu (11 times weekly), Kuching, (10 times weekly), Langkawi (21 times weekly), Ho Chi Minh City (7 times weekly), Singapore (28 times weekly), Medan (28 times weekly), Surabaya (five times weekly) and Jakarta (14 times weekly) via AirAsia Indonesia and Bangkok (14 times weekly one way) via AirAsia Thailand, the report added.

*UPDATE: An AirAsia release received by The Phuket News this evening (April 4) has announced, "In celebration of the new direct route, all-in-fares from THB990* one-way from Phuket to Penang is available for booking from 4 April 2018 to 15 April 2018 for the travel period between 1 July 2018 and 28 October 2018.

Visit airasia.com or use the AirAsia mobile app on the iPhone or Android devices to enjoy the special promotional fares.

 

 
Christy Sweet | 05 April 2018 - 08:26:31

Perfect schedule to be at the Thai consulate first thing in the morning  and then back again the same day.

