AirAsia set to reinstate all 40 domestic routes in Thailand from April

NATIONWIDE: AirAsia is set to resume operations on all 40 domestic routes in Thailand from April, signifying a solid return to pre-COVID-19 performance levels for the airline. These include 14 regional routes from its hubs across the nation.

transporttourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 March 2021, 12:56PM

AirAsia Thailand Chief Executive Officer, Santisuk Klongchaiya, said: “We are very encouraged by the pent-up demand for air travel in Thailand and very proud to be part of the tourism industry revival in the country. AirAsia has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and we are very pleased to be able to increase our flight services in view of the improving situation.

"Our recent promotion #FlyRuaRuaPass received an overwhelming response that was beyond our expectation, with all 80,000 travel passes available for sale snapped up in just 48 hours. To cater this spike in demand, we will be operating all of our 40 domestic routes across the Kingdom from April, both direct to and from Bangkok (Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi) and domestic cross-regional connections from our hubs in Chiang Mai and Phuket. Flight frequency and seat capacity will also return to 100 percent of the levels operating prior to the second wave of COVID-19 infection."

From 1 April 2021, AirAsia will be increasing frequency on popular routes, such as from Don Mueang to Chiang Mai with 13 daily flights, Phuket (11 daily flights), Hat Yai (eight daily flights), Surat Thani (six daily flights) and 5 daily flights to Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen and Udon Thani respectively. AirAsia will also reinstate five routes from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Chiang Mai, Nan, Phuket, Hat Yai and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

