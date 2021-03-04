BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
AirAsia ramps up Bangkok-Phuket flights to six a day

AirAsia ramps up Bangkok-Phuket flights to six a day

PHUKET: AirAsia has increased its number of flights between Bangkok and Phuket to six a day to serve what the airline calls “pent up demand” for travel following the COVID lockdowns earlier this year.

tourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 March 2021, 05:56PM

The news came at an event today (Mar 4) joined by TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn to thank the TAT for promoting safe domestic tourism. Photo: TAT

The news also came as Phuket International Airport today released its monthly schedule of flights for March 2021. Image: AoT Phuket

The move to ramp up flight services to Phuket comes ahead of upcoming holidays that are expected to see a surge in demand, AirAsia said in a release today (Mar 4).

At an event also held today for AirAsia to thank the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for its support in promoting safe domestic tourism, AirAsia Thailand Chief Executive Officer Santisuk Klongchaiya, said, “We wish to thank TAT for their continued support to promote safe domestic travel. We expect tourism to recover continuously from this March and April, when Songkran and other long holidays will provide more opportunities for travel.

“AirAsia is preparing to bring back 100% of its domestic network by April, including domestic cross-region connections, to meet an expected surge in demand. Higher frequencies are expected for popular routes as well, with seven flights daily from Don Mueang-Chiang Mai, three flights daily for Suvarnabhumi-Chiang Mai, six flights daily from Don Mueang-Phuket, five flights daily from Don Mueang-Hat Yai, and four flights daily from Don Mueang-Khon Kaen, while Don Mueang-Udon Thani will have three flights daily,” Mr Santisuk said.

At the event today, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn stated, “Now that the government has relaxed COVID-19 prevention measures in many areas, tourists can travel more confidently and conveniently… We are assured tourism industry operators in both major and secondary cities are fully ready to accommodate visitors, especially during  the upcoming holiday periods when demand is usually highest.

“Recently, [the] TAT promoted travel under the New Normal and Amazing Thailand campaigns, leveraging Safety and Health Administration (SHA) standards, looking to boost the local economy. We look forward to working closely with AirAsia to stimulate and grow domestic travel demand in the coming months.”

AirAsia has continued to ensure strict health and safety measures are in place while providing excellent service to passengers. The airline encourages travelers to use contactless travel options such as online check-in, all staff must wear protective equipment such as gloves and face masks and regularly disinfect necessary areas, said the release today.

Combined with the personal hygiene practices most passengers have grown accustomed to, the airline is well prepared to ensure safe air travel for all guests to the nation’s tourism destinations, the release added.

“There is much pent up demand for travel and the recent release of our #FlyRuaRuaPass promotion, which saw all 80,000 privileges snapped up in just 48 hours is testament to that,” noted Mr Santisuk.

“Relaxed health measures, a lift on 14-day quarantine in most provinces and vaccinations have significantly added to consumer travel confidence,” he added.

The news of increased flights to Phuket came as Phuket International Airport today also released its full monthly schedule of domestic flights, showing Bangkok Airways, Thai Lion Air, Vietjet, Nok Air and Thai Smile all flying to and from Phuket. (See image gallery above.)

“Phuket International Airport has issued important preventive measures for passengers, employees and outsourced personnel to strictly follow,” Airports of Thailand management at Phuket airport (AoT Phuket) announced in its release.

As such, people must wear face masks at all times while in the airport area, and all travellers must register their travel details via gophuget.com and install the Mor Chana app, in accordance with a provincial order issued by the Phuket Governor, AoT Phuket noted.

Also, no people with body temperatures over 37.3°C will be allowed to enter the airport. All people will have their body temperatures checked when entering airport buildings, AoT Phuket also noted.

“Cleaning and sanitizing have been stepped up at all touchpoints (escalator handrails and luggage cart handles, etc.), and hand sanitizers have been placed throughout the airport,” AoT Phuket also assured.

“Passengers should arrive at the airport at least 1-2 hours before departure time,” the airport management advised.

