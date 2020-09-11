AirAsia launches Phuket-Suvarnabhumi flights

PHUKET: AirAsia will launch three direct flights a day between Phuket and Suvarnabhumi International Airport later this month, providing a key air travel connection with the country’s main international airport for when international tourism is allowed to resume.

tourismtransporteconomics

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 11 September 2020, 10:39AM

Arun Lilapantisitti (centre), manager of Thai AirAsia operations at Phuket International Airport, announced the new directs flights yesterday (Sept 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The direct flights will launch on Sept 25, Arun Lilapantisitti, manager of Thai AirAsia operations at Phuket International Airport, announced yesterday (Sept 10).

AirAsia flights between Phuket and Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok will continue as usual, Mr Arun added.

The move to provide flights to both international airports in Bangkok comes as the airlines explores expanding domestic flight options during the current economic crisis, Mr Arun explained.

“AirAsia continues to explore new business opportunities in the current situation, especially by expanding its network to cover the country,” he said.

The new flights will also make AirAsia the only airline in the country providing domestic flights to both Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, he added.

“Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a promising air travel hub with convenient public transportation into the city, as well as being able to connect to many future international flights,” Mr Arun explained.

“This will allow the airline to have a new group of passengers and can manage their aircraft to be more efficient during this time, while passengers will have a new cost-effective travel option,” he said.

AirAsia will also open three new Suvarnabhumi Airport services: Suvarnabhumi - Chiang Mai, Krabi and Surat Thani.

“This will increase the convenience of connecting flights to please tourists, while promoting tourism and stimulating the domestic economy once again,” he said.

Tickets for Phuket-Suvarnabhumi flights will launch with promotional prices of B440 per flight ticket, Mr Arun announced.

The promotional prices will be available for bookings made from Sept 14 to Sept 20, for travel from Sept 25 to Oct 24, he said.