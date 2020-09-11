Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

AirAsia launches Phuket-Suvarnabhumi flights

AirAsia launches Phuket-Suvarnabhumi flights

PHUKET: AirAsia will launch three direct flights a day between Phuket and Suvarnabhumi International Airport later this month, providing a key air travel connection with the country’s main international airport for when international tourism is allowed to resume.

tourismtransporteconomics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 11 September 2020, 10:39AM

Arun Lilapantisitti (centre), manager of Thai AirAsia operations at Phuket International Airport, announced the new directs flights yesterday (Sept 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Arun Lilapantisitti (centre), manager of Thai AirAsia operations at Phuket International Airport, announced the new directs flights yesterday (Sept 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The direct flights will launch on Sept 25, Arun Lilapantisitti, manager of Thai AirAsia operations at Phuket International Airport, announced yesterday (Sept 10).

AirAsia flights between Phuket and Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok will continue as usual, Mr Arun added.

The move to provide flights to both international airports in Bangkok comes as the airlines explores expanding domestic flight options during the current economic crisis, Mr Arun explained.

“AirAsia continues to explore new business opportunities in the current situation, especially by expanding its network to cover the country,” he said.

The new flights will also make AirAsia the only airline in the country providing domestic flights to both Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, he added.

“Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a promising air travel hub with convenient public transportation into the city, as well as being able to connect to many future international flights,” Mr Arun explained.

“This will allow the airline to have a new group of passengers and can manage their aircraft to be more efficient during this time, while passengers will have a new cost-effective travel option,” he said.

AirAsia will also open three new Suvarnabhumi Airport services: Suvarnabhumi - Chiang Mai, Krabi and Surat Thani. 

“This will increase the convenience of connecting flights to please tourists, while promoting tourism and stimulating the domestic economy once again,” he said.

Tickets for Phuket-Suvarnabhumi flights will launch with promotional prices of B440 per flight ticket, Mr Arun announced.

The promotional prices will be available for bookings made from Sept 14 to  Sept 20, for travel from Sept 25 to Oct 24, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong traffic police ready for ‘We Run Phuket’
Jump in suicide cases linked to COVID-19 stress
Plans afoot to grow medical marijuana in Phuket
Phuket emergency services put on flash flood alert
NESDC to reboot Thai Canal plan
Thammasat bans Sept 19 rally
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid Thailand’s suicide rates up! Online booze ban? || September 10
Myanmar army tries to discredit Rohingya abuse confessions
JSCCIB: Jobless total to worsen without strong measures
COVID impact puts government projects on the backburner
14 arrested in gambling raid, charged with illegal gathering under Emergency Decree
Khon Kaen man arrested for hookahs
Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs
Protesters unveil plans for big march on PM’s office
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket hotels sound alarm? ’VIP’ tourist arrivals? Constitution changes to cost billions? || September 9

 

Phuket community
Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs

As I said the day of the drill - I live by the beach opposite Andara and we could NOT HEAR the tower...(Read More)

No gun used in teen attack in Phuket Town: Police

CCTV cams, not connected. No surprise.Hahaha. Is a PVC pipe not a weapen when used in a fight? What...(Read More)

NESDC to reboot Thai Canal plan

If Thai Canal gives a financial trill to Thai retired generals, politicians and 'influentials&#...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs

Let's wait and see or DDPM Bangkok is going to check ALL the Tsunami Speakers on Phuket as all h...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs

Before the drill? Yes, of course, but not on Phuket. Incompetence, laziness, and their 'logic&#...(Read More)

14 arrested in gambling raid, charged with illegal gathering under Emergency Decree

So nice to have a Emergency Decree. Can be used as a very selective tool against anything a Governme...(Read More)

Khon Kaen man arrested for hookahs

I've been in bars in Pattaya that have dozens of these things all around. Customers puffing away...(Read More)

Governor confirms four French ‘VIPs’ allowed through Phuket

Sorry, Thai government. So many sad people commenting here....(Read More)

Phuket struggles to attract domestic tourists

Tuk-tuk drivers agreed a fare of 20 Baht for rides in Patong, the other week. And hotels at some Lag...(Read More)

Italian GP a glimpse of F1’s future

Hardly indicative of the future. F1 has been dominated by 1 team, followed by a little competition ...(Read More)

 

https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Kvik Phuket
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
Property in Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020

 