AirAsia apologises for ‘Get off in Thailand’ ad

KUALA LUMPUR: International media reported on today (Mar 26) that AirAsia had apologised for and removed its “Get off in Thailand” advertisements posted in Australia and intended to promote direct flights between Brisbane, in Queensland, and Bangkok.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 26 March 2019, 04:38PM

The AirAsia advertisement, seen on a Brisbane bus, with the message “Get off in Thailand” as shown in a social media post by the Australia-based activist group Collective Shout.

Media organisations, many based in Australia, said the move was in response to a complaint from the activist group Collective Shout. The group complained that the message on the advertisements appealed to sex tourists. AirAsia has previously announced it will launch the direct service in June.