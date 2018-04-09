BANGKOK: Major airports across the country are preparing for an onslaught of visitor arrivals and air traffic during the annual Songkran Festival (April 13-16), reports the National News Bureau of Thailand.

Suvarnabhumi International Airport will be the busiest airport, with more than 1,000 flights and nearly 200,000 passengers a day. Image AoT

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AoT) says that six major airports across the country will see an 11.9% increase in flights between April 11-17, compared with the same period last year.

Among the six airports operated by AoT, includign Phuket International Airport, are Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport,, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport and Mae Fah Luang (Chiang Rai International Airport).

There will be a total of 17,550 flights nationwide throughout the festival, or around 2,510 flights per day, noted the report.

AoT also expects the number of passengers to increase by 14.4%, or around 430,700 people a day.

Suvarnabhumi International Airport will be the busiest airport, with more than 1,000 flights and nearly 200,000 passengers a day, followed by Don Mueang Airport which is expected to see a surge in the number of passengers of 21.8%.

AoT said yesterday (April 8) that security measures will be tightened at all six facilities to ensure passengers’ safety, and response and medical teams will be on standby in case of any emergency.

