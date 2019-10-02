THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Air filters for Bangkok schools as city haze worsens

Air filters for Bangkok schools as city haze worsens

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Education will deliver the first batch of air purifiers to 37 state schools in Bangkok and its vicinity within next two weeks, as part of the government’s latest bid to combat the rising levels of ultra-fine PM2.5 pollutants blanketing the city.

pollutionhealth
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 2 October 2019, 10:21AM

Air purifiers on display at the Education Ministry will be distributed to 37 state schools around Bangkok over the next two weeks. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

Air purifiers on display at the Education Ministry will be distributed to 37 state schools around Bangkok over the next two weeks. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

“Luckily, most schools are now on a break, so [the haze] impact is quite limited. However, this situation is likely to return when the winter comes, so we need to prepare measures in advance,” Kraiserm Tohtubtiang, secretary to the Education Minister, told the media yesterday (Oct 1) at a press briefing to unveil the air purifier.

The ministry has ordered the Office of the Vocational Education Commission (Ovec) to produce 10,000 low-cost air purifiers and distribute them to schools in dust-vulnerable areas.

The air purifiers, which cost up to B2,000 per unit, come in three types – a water-based unit, a unit with a PM2.5 filter inside, and air purifier for cars.

“Once the air purifiers have been delivered and tested, we will call on other government agencies to place orders with Ovec,” he said.

In a related development, The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced plans to install an air purification tower in central Bangkok.

Chatree Watanakhajorn, director of the BMA’s Environment Department, yesterday said the first tower will be placed near the Siam BTS station sometime this month.

If the giant air purifier proves effective, more will be installed across Bangkok, he said.

A private firm and Kasetsart University jointly proposed the tower, priced at B5.3 million.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

If the tower, which is about four metres high and 1.5 metres wide and weighs about 200 kilogrammes, proves capable of reducing the haze pollution, the BMA will ask companies, department stores and organisers of large gatherings to also place towers on their premises.

The structure can purify air over an area of 1,000 square metres.

Should more towers be installed, they will be erected in 24 busy areas including Ratchaprasong intersection, Asok intersection, Central Department Store at Lat Phrao, Ari BTS station, Chatuchak, Chong Nonsi, Phrom Phong, Phloenchit and Victory Monument stations.

Mr Chatree added that the BMA is also looking to buy six water spraying trucks to reduce haze. City Hall is now waiting for funding to be approved by the city council.

If and when the move is given the green light, specifications for the trucks will be drafted.

At 8am today, Bang Phlat district recorded the highest PM2.5 level in the city at 81 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³), well above the 50 µg/m³ maximum safe level.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 02 October 2019 - 12:07:57 

Great Bangkok and surrounding provinces are suffering much toxic smog. Fighting that with this new initiative works perhaps in a school/ buildings  but not around outside and households not get it..  Not fighting toxic smog, but working on reducing smog measures should prevail. Reducing toxic smog is a better approach than just only fighting it.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 'Russian Rules'? Abandoned Phuket newborn! Mum's accidental baby death! || October 2
Phuket gets a new Provincial Police Commander
Pattaya police land B100mn meth bust, largest in 10 years
Model agent charged in ‘pretty’ party case
Man claims ‘Russian Rules’ in shopping mall watch theft
Phuket newborn found abandoned has died
Kathu checkpoint nets two men with 9mm handguns
Police shoot Hong Kong protester as China celebrates 70th birthday
Mum admits accidentally killing baby boy
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Underwear heroin? 'Karaoke killers'! Jail time for drunken school raiders! || October 1
Monitor lizard caught hiding in Patong
Phuket Vice Governor moved out in regular transfers
Culture Minister presides over Vegetarian Festival official event
Taiwan bridge collapses, rescuers fear six trapped
Le Méridien opens in Khao Lak

 

Phuket community
Blazing Saddles: Brainy bicycling

Definitely it's not working with everyone....(Read More)

Man claims ‘Russian Rules’ in shopping mall watch theft

Haha,what an idiot.But at least one of the best excuses ever....(Read More)

Man claims ‘Russian Rules’ in shopping mall watch theft

Wow. By that logic I can go out right now and pick myself up a nice new Mercedes Benz for free. Nice...(Read More)

Kathu checkpoint nets two men with 9mm handguns

Fun fact, most of Patongs Tuk-tuk drivers live in that Soi. Coincidence?...(Read More)

Kathu checkpoint nets two men with 9mm handguns

ED: We'd be genuinely interested in a factual explanation of current Thai gun law. When I read a...(Read More)

Air filters for Bangkok schools as city haze worsens

Great Bangkok and surrounding provinces are suffering much toxic smog. Fighting that with this new i...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

And you and Kurt think they dont know it or we dont see it?? Everybody know and see it but noooobody...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: Brainy bicycling

The last years biking became increasingly dangerous on Phuket roads. Therefore I stationed my bike...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: Brainy bicycling

All in article very true. Had myself several times bike holidays in Denmark and the Netherlands. Bik...(Read More)

Phuket Vice Governor moved out in regular transfers

The departing V/G, with a big smile. Happy he not has to face the water crisis. New coming V/G doesn...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MYLANDS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
phukethasbeengoodtous.org