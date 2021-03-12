BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
After student bitten, Bang Kaew dogs to be caged, muzzled

PHUKET: The dog that chased and bit a 15-year-old girl while she was walking to school on Tuesday must remain caged to prevent further attacks on people walking by, Phuket City Municipality Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Chalermporn Piyanarongroj has announced.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 12 March 2021, 12:50PM

Phuket City Municipality will issue an announcement to clarify that Bang Kaew dogs are classified as ‘special control dogs’, said Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Chalermporn Piyanarongroj. Screenshot: Eakkapop Thongtub

The news follows Mr Chalermporn yesterday (Mar 11) holding discussions with the dog owner, who has been asked to be named only as “Ms May” since the incident, which left a bite wound on the girl’s left calf.

The discussion came yesterday as Mr Chalermporn and fellow Phuket City officials delivered one cage for the dog, a Bang Kaew breed which the owner has named “Khan Thong”.

“From our meeting, we all agreed to issue a new municipal announcement to clarify that Bang Kaew dogs must be classified as ‘special control’ dogs,” Mr Chalermporn said.

“For this case, we have provided the owner a cage which we borrowed from the Phuket Livestock Office. However, she [Ms May] has two dogs. The other dog must remain chained while we wait to provide another cage,” he said. 

“The chained dog must wear a muzzle in order to prevent it from biting people walking past,” Mr Chalermporn said.

Phuket City Municipality will also provide officers to standby around the school during the  morning and afternoon rush hours, he added.

The student’s mother, Chotika Kansuya, 32, filed a complaint to Lt Col Suchart Meelampong of the Phuket City Police just hours after the incident occurred.

Ms Chotika claimed B100,000 was to be paid as compensation for the harm done to her child.

“Ms May” said she would fight that amount in court.

Meanwhile, Mr Chalermporn and his fellow officers visited the girl at her home, in order to cheer her up and assure her that the municipality was taking steps to prevent any further such incidents from happening again.

