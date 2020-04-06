THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

After roughing it at Phuket crematorium building, stranded Russian tourists moved to resort

After roughing it at Phuket crematorium building, stranded Russian tourists moved to resort

PHUKET: Three Russian tourists who had been sleeping in an open-air building next to the crematorium at Wat Mai Khao for more than a week as they had been unable to board any flights home have been moved to a resort at Nai Yang Beach.

COVID-19CoronavirustourismRussianhealthtransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 6 April 2020, 05:18PM

The three Russian tourists had been sleeping in the open-air building since Mar 25. Photo: Winai Sae-iew

The three Russian tourists had been sleeping in the open-air building since Mar 25. Photo: Winai Sae-iew

The three Russian tourists had been sleeping in the open-air building (left) since Mar 25. Photo: Winai Sae-iew

The three Russian tourists had been sleeping in the open-air building (left) since Mar 25. Photo: Winai Sae-iew

The three Russian tourists had been sleeping in the open-air building since Mar 25. Photo: Winai Sae-iew

The three Russian tourists had been sleeping in the open-air building since Mar 25. Photo: Winai Sae-iew

The three Russian tourists had been sleeping in the open-air building since Mar 25. Photo: Winai Sae-iew

The three Russian tourists had been sleeping in the open-air building since Mar 25. Photo: Winai Sae-iew

The three Russian tourists had been sleeping in the open-air building since Mar 25. Photo: Winai Sae-iew

The three Russian tourists had been sleeping in the open-air building since Mar 25. Photo: Winai Sae-iew

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj (right) visited the three Russian tourists at the temple building yesterday (apr 5). Photo: Winai Sae-iew

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj (right) visited the three Russian tourists at the temple building yesterday (apr 5). Photo: Winai Sae-iew

« »

“The owners of the resort will provide free accommodation and free meals until a plane from Russia arrives,” said Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, who visited the Russian trio – Nikolai Sharov, 28; Sofia Sharova, 23; and Aleksei Galievi, 30 – at the temple yesterday (Apr 5).

The Russian government may send a plane to pick up Russian nationals who need to get home, but at this time the exact date and time are not yet known,” he added.

Also present at the temple to speak with the three Russians yesterday were Maj Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police and Winai Sae-iew, Village Headman (Phu Yai Baan) of Moo 4, Mai Khao.

Mr Winai explained that he first learned that the three tourists were staying at the temple building on Mar 25, after he went to investigate reports by local villagers of noises coming from the building.

“At first local villagers thought they were ghosts,” he said.

The tourists explained that their flight home was cancelled and that they were waiting for their ticket refunds.

They had already informed the Russian embassy of their predicament, but in the meantime they had no money to pay for another flight home or to pay for any accommodation, Mr Winai explained.

 

“Our officials checked their temperatures, and none of them had a fever. They are all healthy,” Mr Wniai said.

 

UWC Thailand

“I also gave them masks and offered them to move to another building, but they declined saying they were fine where they were,” he added.

 

Mr Winai continued to check on the three tourists, while news of their predicament made its way to the upper echelons of provincial administration and to leading tourism officials.

Mr Winai himself reported the situation to the Phuket Tourist Police.

Meanwhile, feeling sorry for the tourists, local residents living around the temple brought the three Russian fruit and other food to eat. All three of the tourists expressed their deep gratitude to the generous Thai spirit.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Director of Napasorn Kakai yesterday became aware of the Russian’s situation .

“I asked relevant officials to check the area for where the foreigners could stay, and I asked for health officials check all three of the tourists for COVID-19 just to be sure,” she said.

“I have also asked for local officials to coordinate with the [Russian] embassy to provide assistance,” she added.

“Please, any tourists who need assistance, contact your embassy,” she Ms Napasorn said.

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ban on all international flights to Thailand extended
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rawai, Patong ’shut down’! New immigration measures coming soon? || April 6
COVID-19 may have contributed to Hungarian tourist’s death, says doctor
Phuket officials announce just four ‘new’ cases of COVID, total hits 123
Governor exempts five hotels to receive new guests
Thailand logs 51 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths
Rawai checkpoint nabs curfew breakers, meth pills
Phuket Governor orders ’shut down’ for Karon, Rawai
UK PM in hospital as queen says united effort will defeat virus
Tiger tests positive for coronavirus at Bronx Zoo
Immigration Bureau pursues visa relief for foreigners
COVID-19 rates showing signs of decline as 102 cases found
Four safe after boat swamped in storm
French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala
Scared but desperate, Thai sex workers forced to the street

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor orders ’shut down’ for Karon, Rawai

I BELIEVE THIS MISURE IS WISE, BUT NOW OPEN THE NAI HARN BEACH ONLY TO THE RESIDENT,only for walking...(Read More)

French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala

They are indeed idiot not to have followed the Law...Trust they get the sentence they deserve. Never...(Read More)

COVID-19 to affect Phuket condo market for at least six months: Knight Frank

It is if you need somewhere to live...(Read More)

Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry

@DKK, For your information the reason I drive a CAR in Patong is because my wife works in the govern...(Read More)

Immigration Bureau pursues visa relief for foreigners

@Kurt I'm in the over 70 at risk group. Prime Minister says I can be arrested for leaving resi...(Read More)

French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala

Kurt,people are advised to stay home.Therefore nobody should visit you for a "High Tea".Th...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ’shut down’ for Karon, Rawai

Easy enough to double check but my understanding (and I live in Rawai is that the Karon checkpoint i...(Read More)

Immigration Bureau pursues visa relief for foreigners

@Foot. No ! No changes for Non-O retirement visas !...(Read More)

French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala

Funny,none of those commenting here (except K } gave his opinion on the drug pool party involving pe...(Read More)

Immigration Bureau pursues visa relief for foreigners

I have a business visa that requires an exit & return at 90 days What is happening with those ...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Pavilions Home Video
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 