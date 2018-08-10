THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

After Phuket boat disaster, Thailand sets up National Tourism Safety and Security Committee

BANGKOK: Thailand has set up the National Tourism Safety and Security Committee to oversee safety measures related to tourism, the latest attempt to restore tourist confidence after the Phoenix boat disaster off Phuket last month.

tourismChinesemarineSafetydisasterseconomics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 10 August 2018, 11:26AM

Tourists board a tour speedboat at Chalong PIer in Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tourists board a tour speedboat at Chalong PIer in Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

According to Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat, the new body was formed with the main objective of improving the country's safety and security standards.

The safety issue has been front and centre among foreign tourists after the Phoenix tour boat capsized off Phuket on July 5, killing 47 Chinese tourists and resulting in mass trip cancellations by Chinese travellers who had planned to visit Phuket and other Andaman destinations during July and August.

Mr Weerasak, who supervises the new body, said he instructed the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to prepare further preventive safety manuals and guidance for tourists while travelling in Thailand.

He said the guidance will not only focus on marine tourism, but also ensure tourist safety standards and awareness of crime issues at all attractions across the country.

Despite the mass cancellations, the TAT is still confident that China will remain the largest source of foreign arrivals to Thailand this year.

During the first five months, Chinese visitors generated about B100 billion in tourism revenue.

The TAT is set to work with travel operators in mainland China to help strengthen and restore travel between Thailand and China.

Special promotional packages will be launched soon to reclaim Chinese tourists, especially targeting the Golden Week period at the beginning of October.

Earlier this year, Kasikorn Research Center forecast that 10.6 million Chinese would travel to Thailand, up 8.4% from 2017, and generate B584bn in tourism income, up 11.4% year-on-year.

Overall foreign arrivals are predicted at 37.8mn, generating B2.02 trillion in tourism income, K-Research said.

To restore tourist confidence and enhance Thailand’s tourism competitiveness, tourism authorities have outlined a 19-year master plan for 2018-37, with regulations to be tightly enforced.

QSI International School Phuket

Mr Weerasak said the enforcement will help transform the country into a preferred destination for international tourists.

He said the TAT will be the main agency to prepare crisis management practices, as well as relief plans to help affected tourists, and propose them to the National Tourism Policy Committee.

Meanwhile, Markland Blaiklock, deputy chief executive of Centara Hotels and Resorts, said the tourism industry in the southern region should rebound within a few months of the Phuket boat disaster.

While the Chinese inbound sector was affected by the tragedy, his group believes it will have a short-term impact if Thailand proves that it will enact stronger measures for tourist safety.

“We regard it as a wake-up call for synergy across the tourism industry to ensure that tourist safety and welfare remain paramount," Mr Blaiklock said.

“More robust enforcement of basic safety measures and regulations should be put in place by the government in order to continue to grow the appeal of the destination and Thailand as a whole.”

Centara has received some cancellations, mostly in Krabi and Phuket, plus some in Bangkok that are probably linked to other ones in the South, while other regions have seen minimal or no impact.

“Thus far the impact has been minimal and we expect it to remain so, providing that the government continues to quickly and effectively respond to the situation,” Mr Blaiklock said.

"Chinese tourists account for one-third of foreign visitors to Thailand, and almost a third of them visit Phuket," he added.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

DeKaaskopp | 12 August 2018 - 09:49:38 

Of course all those tourists are here only for the prostitutes!Old couples,young couples,single woman of all ages and every single man of course too.Actually the same with all expats,except the saint from Thalang!

Kurt | 11 August 2018 - 14:12:08 

After reading this article just one conclusion. It is all about money, not about people.
Lost of tourist lives? Collateral damage only, with expectation that people forget disasters quick.
As long tourist tour speedboats are free in sailing whenever they want ( despite warnings not to sail) with not educated untrained crews, that long 'committees' are useless., and just cosmetic.

Timothy | 11 August 2018 - 09:20:31 

Didn't I read about the Navy having to recover a bunch of stranded tourists from Ratcha just the other day? Seems like business as usual after the Phoenix disaster.

Christy Sweet | 11 August 2018 - 08:38:34 

 As long as Thailand does not shutter its infamous prostitution rackets, no need to fear a decline in numbers. Sex sells Thailand, and Thailand sells sex.

Discover Thainess | 10 August 2018 - 12:51:47 

Ah excellent, another committee. That will fix everything.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket pushes to splash B508mn on marine safety
Governor lowers boom on Phuket tour boat safety
Phoenix tour boat salvage efforts move ahead slowly
100 investigators to join ‘Phoenix’ probe, says Tourism Minister
Phoenix Rising: Wind and waves delay refloating sunken tour boat
Phoenix tour boat owner to fight charges, renounces confession
Unsafe boats grounded in Phuket boat safety crackdown
Phuket boat disaster takes toll as Chinese tourist arrivals flatline
Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue
Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports
Chinese tourist mother watches helplessly as daughter drowns on Phuket snorkelling tour
Chinese tourist drowns at Racha
Chinese tourist drowns at Nai Harn
Phuket crocodile hunt continues as tourists ignore safety warnings
TAT puts on maritime safety show for Thai, Chinese media

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
China International Boat Show 2019
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it

 