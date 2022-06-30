After drinking problems, man found hanged in Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: A 41-year-old man whose problems with drinking had resulted in him being suspended from work was found hanged at his home in Srisoonthorn soon after leaving a drinking session with his friends last night (June 29).

deathsuicidealcoholpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 30 June 2022, 12:02PM

Thalang Police Deputy Chief of Investigation Lt Col Pongpipat Kamchomphu was notified of the incident at 10:40pm.

Police officers along with Kusoldharm rescue workers and an EMS medical team arrived at the man’s home in Moo 2, Srisoonthorn, to find the body of Noppadol Intana, dressed only in black sports shorts, hanged by a nylon cord tied to a beam for security bars on the front window.

It was estimated that he had died less than two hours ago before the medical team and officers arrived.

Police were told that Mr Noppadol had been living in the rented house for about a year after he moved there with his wife and two sons.

Last night he had been drinking lao khao (fortified Thai rice wine) with neighbors at his wife’s small restaurant near the house. After he appeared to have become quite drunk, he left the group to return home.

His fellow drinkers later walked past and through the window saw his body hanging by the cord. They rushed into the home to help him, but were unable to revive him and called police for help, officers reported.

Police were told that Mr Noppadol had been suspended by his employer for working while drunk. He had driven the employer’s car and crashed into other people’s cars.

Police have yet to conclude their investigation, but at this stage it appears Mr Noppadol’s death is understood uncontested as a suicide.

Police did note they will make arrangements for his body to be released to his family so that his funeral may be held.