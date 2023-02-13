British International School, Phuket
After 15 years, man arrested over slaying of Phuket business owner

After 15 years, man arrested over slaying of Phuket business owner

PHUKET: A man wanted for his role in the assassination a “millionaire” in Phuket 15 years ago has finally been arrested, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of the Royal Thai Police Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok has confirmed.

murderhomicidepolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 13 February 2023, 10:01AM

The suspect, named by the CIB only as Mr Wiriyo, 55, was taken into custody at Tambon Na Phru, Phra Phrom District, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, the CIB revealed late yesterday (Feb 12).

Wiriyo was among a group of suspects who were hired to shoot dead a husband and wife who operated a billion-baht business in Phuket. The wife died at the scene, said the CIB report.

No other details of the shooting murder were reported.

Police managed to arrest six suspects for the murder, but Wiriyo managed to flee.

Wiriyo was wanted under an arrest warrant and had been on the run for 15 years, the CIB said in its report.

During questioning, Wiriyo confessed that he was hired to drive a motorbike in order to instigate the shooting of the couple. He was paid B10,000 for his role.

JohnC | 13 February 2023 - 10:38:46 

This would be about the gunning down of Mr. Fisherman's Way on Wiset Rd in 2006. Long time to be on the run!

 

