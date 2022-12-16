AFL returns to Phuket with the 2022 Pacific Health Insurance AFL Andaman Cup

AFL: Australian Rules Football (AFL) made a welcome return to the Alan Cooke Ground in Thalang last Saturday (Dec 10) after a couple of years in the COVID wilderness.

Saturday 17 December 2022, 10:00AM

The Thailand Tigers brought down a talented line-up who were treated to glorious Phuket weather and a competitive game of AFL.

Phuket got first hands on the footy all day thanks to 2-metre-tall Eric. Half-Thai, half-giant, Eric was outstanding in his first game of Aussies Rules winning many ruck taps and getting the ball moving forward for the Power.

The speed and polish of the younger Tigers saw them hold a 3-goal lead at quarter time, with Jeff Hills and J-Mac kicking majors for the Tigers. At the other end, 16-year-old Alex Dupont nearly kicked the opening goal for the Power and evergreen forward pocket’s Kevin Mansfield and Peter Jones were unlucky not to join the goal kicking list.

Pez, Manny, Cicco and Gunny continued to outrun the local players and drive the Tigers forward in the second term and Kade Robertson competed hard in the back half for the Power.

Local Muay Thai coach Sandz Kittisak deflected a number of Tigers attacks in his first game of AFL, with Matt Stenning finding space but failing to capitalise before Matthew Sandery finally found the big sticks just before half-time.

The Power fought back in the third quarter. Matthew Sandery went into the middle and found plenty of the ball. Muppet kicked 2 quick goals and Craig Morgan added another from a great individual effort.

Both teams found plenty of space in the last quarter. The Power kept coming until the final siren but couldn’t overcome the Tigers. The Pacific Health Insurance AFL Andaman Cup heads north for the 2nd time after the final score of Thailand Tigers 8.8 (56) v Phuket Power 6.7 (43).

Eric won the Lady Pie best indigenous player, Jeff Hills won the Aussie Divers goal kicking award and Andrew McMillan was awarded the Legends Sports Bar best player.

The Phuket News is delighted to sponsor the growth of AFL in Phuket and the organisers would like to thank all sponsors, supporters and volunteers for creating such a great occasion.