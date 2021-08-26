The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Afghans race to flee Taliban after Biden confirms airlift deadline

Afghans race to flee Taliban after Biden confirms airlift deadline

KABUL: Afghans yesterday (Aug 25) faced an increasingly desperate race to escape life under the Taliban after President Joe Biden confirmed US-led evacuations will end next week.

politicsmilitary
By AFP

Thursday 26 August 2021, 09:03AM

Desperate Afghans are racing against time to try and flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Photo: AFP

Desperate Afghans are racing against time to try and flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Photo: AFP

More than 70,000 people have already been evacuated, but huge crowds remain outside Kabul airport hoping to flee the threat of reprisals and repression in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Biden said Tuesday the United States would stick to his August 31 deadline to completely withdraw its troops despite warnings from European allies that not all vulnerable Afghans would able to leave by then.

“The sooner we can finish, the better... each day of operations brings added risk to our troops,” Biden said Tuesday.

“We are currently on the pace to finish by August 31.”

Many Afghans fear a repeat of the brutal five-year Taliban regime that was toppled in 2001, and violent retribution for working with foreign militaries, Western missions and the previous US-backed government.

Washington and its allies have been flying out thousands of such Afghans every day on hulking military transports, but it has become an increasingly difficult and desperate task.

The Afghan capital’s airport has been gripped by chaos as US-led troops try to maintain a secure perimeter for evacuation flights, surrounded by desperate Afghans.

Some have foreign passports, visas or eligibility to travel, but most do not. At least eight people have died in the chaos.

“Does anyone... ANYONE... have a contact inside the airport,” pleaded one American on a WhatsApp group set up to share information on how people can access the airport.

“My guy worked for us 2010-15 and needs to get out with 5 of his family. This is real bad.”

The Taliban have also been accused of blocking or slowing access for many trying to reach the airport, although they denied the charge again late Tuesday.

Biden said the Taliban were taking steps to assist, but there was also an “acute and growing risk” of an attack by the regional chapter of the Islamic State jihadist group.

CIA Director William Burns flew to Kabul for a secret meeting with top Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, US media reported Tuesday, the highest-level meeting so far between the US government and the new rulers of Afghanistan.

The New York Times said the spy chief was not there to negotiate an extension to the pullout deadline, but for general talks on “evacuation operations and terrorist threats”.

It will not be enough’

AXA Insurance PCL

Despite the harrowing scenes at Kabul airport, the Taliban have ruled out any extension to next Tuesday’s deadline to pull out foreign troops, describing it as “a red line”.

“They have planes, they have the airport, they should get their citizens and contractors out of here,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday.

European nations have said they would not be able to airlift all at-risk Afghans before August 31.

“Even if (the evacuation) goes on... a few days longer, it will not be enough,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Bild TV.

A hard withdrawal deadline presents a further complication that may reduce the number of daily evacuations.

The United States deployed fresh troops for evacuations.

That 6,000-plus contingent, as well as hundreds of US officials, 600 Afghan troops and the equipment, will have to be flown out.

To do that by August 31, the Pentagon said operations would have to start winding down days in advance.

Taliban urge Afghans to stay

Following their lightning victory that stunned the world, the Taliban have so far been content to allow the US-led operation to continue, focusing instead on consolidating control and forming a government.

They have vowed a softer, more inclusive regime this time around, offering amnesty to opponents and assurances of rights to women.

But many Afghans remain fearful and sceptical.

In an attempt to assuage fears, the Taliban spokesman on Tuesday urged skilled Afghans to not flee, saying the country needed “expert” Afghans such as doctors and engineers.

But Zabihullah Mujahid added that women who work for the Afghan government should stay home until the security situation improves.

The Taliban have said women will be able to get an education and work, but within what they consider Islamic bounds.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One Phuket fresh market closes over COVID concerns, as another market reopens
Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety
School closures ‘affecting development’
Phuket COVID cases hit new high, 189 on one day
Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai cops kill drug suspect while allegedly trying to extort B2 million |:| August 25
PPAO to open for walk-in vaccinations
Phuket property company accountant facing charges for embezzling B33mn
Phuket requests 470,000 vaccine doses as booster shots
Chalong Underpass closed during day for two weeks for maintenance
Custody death clip sparks storm
Urgent call for blood donors
Rescued turtle’s stomach clogged with plastic waste
Phuket marks record 156 new COVID cases, one more death
Prayut reverses stance on test kit criteria

 

Phuket community
Phuket requests 470,000 vaccine doses as booster shots

The USA with its superior efficacy vaccines is embarking upon a 3rd booster dose. I'm worried wh...(Read More)

Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety

"trees being removed"?...(Read More)

PPAO to open for walk-in vaccinations

Can everyone please ignore 'Foot' and his fake assumptions! It's been proved that combin...(Read More)

Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety

ED - I don't mean to be pedantic, but "specifically closely" is more what we come to e...(Read More)

Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run

In my living area in Phuket you have some high ranked police in Phuket some building a house’s to ...(Read More)

Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run

Well well it’s took RTP 9 min and 46 seconds too kill this young man. PM this it’s on your guard...(Read More)

Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run

Seems Jo Ferrari run many years a good business, with use of RTP uniform camouflage, with permission...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases hit new high, 189 on one day

If Phuket has 90 cases per week the sandbox will be cancelled I seem to remember coming from Prayuth...(Read More)

Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run

Expect the superiors of Jo Ferrari to be very happy/relieved when he has left for Dubai or so , usin...(Read More)

Custody death clip sparks storm

Perhaps Jo Ferrari is a friend of the 'flour RTP captain - minister' who sat 4 years in a Au...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
SAii Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center
PaintFX
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket

 