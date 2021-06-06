The Phuket News
Affordable food packages for the needy on sale in Phuket

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Administration Organization (PPAO or OrBorJor) has put on sale 15,000 affordable food packages for people suffering from the ongoing economic crisis.

COVID-19Coronaviruseconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 June 2021, 03:13PM

On June 5, PPAO provided affordable food sets to those in dire need. Photo: PR Phuket

Distribution points were open in 24 locations across the island’s 17 sub-districs last Saturday (June 5), the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) reported.

Affordable food sets were available at B70 per set and included 5kg of rice (B40 per pack), one bottle of cooking oil (B15 per bottle) and 15 chicken eggs (B1 per egg).

PR Phuket noted high demand from those in dire need with people coming in advance to queue up. Yet the sale was conducted under strict disease prevention measures followed by everybody.

PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021

Rewat Areerob, President of the PPAO, added that the sale of affordable products was organised in accordance with the guidelines given to local administrations. Earlier they were instructed to help their residents suffering from the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

PR Phuket also announced another distribution of survival bags by PPAO on June 12. Food sets of 2kg of rice and 10 eggs are to be provided to more than 12,000 people in all three districts of Phuket. These supplies come from Charoen Pokphand Group which has donated 24,000kg of rice and 100,000 eggs to the PPAO.

