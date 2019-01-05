Affirming your successful life

Hello and Happy New Year! It blows my mind how fast last year went. Did you achieve everything that you set out to do last year?

Health

By Kim White

Monday 7 January 2019, 11:00AM

This month I want to share with you the practice of affirmations, which are an awesome way to start a new year. These tips will send you off, head-first into 2019 – the best year of your life!

So what are affirmations?

Affirmations are a great way to become more in tune with your own thoughts and allow you to think about your moral and social conduct in relation to how we interact with the world.

Self-affirmations are positive, present tense, short statements that you tell yourselves in order to create a self-change and a great, simple way to alter our beliefs about ourselves to be more positive.

Self-affirmations serve as part of the psychological immune system, repeating these statements make ourselves feel better. They can have a significant impact on our overall quality of life. Regular affirmations allow us to become more in tune with our thoughts and the way we think about our self in general.

When we are conscious of our attitudes towards the self, we can make an effort to eliminate negative thoughts and habits. When we become more aware of ourselves, we are able to be mindful of surrounding ourselves with positive things and people.

The more you practice the more you notice what aspects of your life are most important to you as well as things that may be limiting your happiness.

The benefits of daily affirmations:

1. You become aware of your daily thoughts and words, reducing the risk of letting negativity seep in.

2. You notice more synchronicities in your life, which serves to encourage and motivate you to keep up the practice.

3. Daily affirmations not only help keep you surrounded by the things you want in your life but they help bring about more blessings and gifts.

4. A daily practice helps to keep the small things in perspective. In this high-speed world you can easily lose sight of how large the small things really are. When healthy you may forget to think of how much you appreciate it. A simple morning affirmation sentence of “I am healthy” can go a long way.

5. A recent study showed that optimistic people have healthier hearts, and affirmations help you to stay positive.

6. As you continue this practice, others take note and you begin to help those around you without even trying. This, in turn, helps keep you focused

7. Daily affirmations keep you in a constant state of gratitude.

My advice is to use a Mala bead string, which has 108 beads, when repeating your affirmation. Each bead is a breath and each bead is also one repeat of your affirmation.

The mind is most open and optimal at the first stages of waking up and also at the final stages before going to sleep. I have my Mala beads next to my bed and do a string of affirmations first thing when I wake up to start the day and also last thing at night before I sleep.

You can also wrap the Mala beads around your wrist or carry them with you during the day and work with the affirmations at any time of the day you choose also. The more you repeat these positive phrases to yourself the deeper they will start to take effect on your life.

I suggest keeping a particular affirmation for a minimum period of one month. These affirmations can be created to help anything – overeating, shyness, bad attitude, laziness, fears and doubts. You can create your own but I have also given you some here as an example as an affirmation needs to be short enough to repeat easily, positive and in the present tense as if it is already happening.

1. I am calm and relaxed in every situation.

2. My body id healthy my mind is focused.

3. My good health and energy are the rewards for the nourishing food I choose to eat.

4. Today I act from love instead of fear.

5. I am a do-er, I take action and get things accomplished.

6. Money flows into my life abundantly.

Create an affirmation that sets your 2019 year off in the direction you want to be going. I look forward to sharing this amazing year with you.

Happy stretching!

Metta

Kim oxo