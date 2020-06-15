AFF confirms schedule for major events

FOOTBALL: The Asean Football Federation (AFF) has confirmed that this year’s AFF Suzuki Cup will be held from Nov 23 to Dec 31.

Football

By Bangkok Post

Monday 15 June 2020, 10:29AM

The 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup will be held from Nov 23 to Dec 31, it has been confirmed. Photo: AFP

AFF vice-president Tran Quoc Tuan had a video conference meeting with the council members of the federation during the weekend.

The meeting also agreed to stage the Asean Futsal Club Championship from Dec 2-7, 2020 and the Asean Futsal Championship from Jan 25-31, 2021. Thailand will host both tournaments.

The official draw for this year’s AFF Suzuki Cup - the regional football championship - will be held in August in Vietnam.

The council members also favoured adopting Fifa’s latest rule which allows each team to make up to five substitutions and to permit teams to register larger squads than the usual 23.

However, these proposals will come up for a review at the AFF council’s next online meeting today.

Meanwhile, Thai twins Thitawee and Thitathon Aksornsri have realised their dream of joining a top-four club in Thai League 1 as they have signed deals with Port.

The twins, who both play as defenders, were released by Police Tero despite a year remaining on their contracts with the top-flight club.

The details for their contract with Port are to be announced today.