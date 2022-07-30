Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Aeroflot set to resume flights to Phuket

Aeroflot set to resume flights to Phuket

BANGKOK: Hope is being regained that Thai tourism can attract 1 million Russian tourists this year as Aeroflot will resume direct flights to Phuket this winter after a pause of several months due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict.


By Bangkok Post

Saturday 30 July 2022, 10:27AM

Photo: TASS / file

Photo: TASS / file

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said Aeroflot has confirmed the resumption of the Moscow to Phuket service in the winter schedule, starting from Oct 30 with a daily service, reports the Bangkok Post.

Aeroflot and several other Russian carriers suspended flights to the island since March this year.

As of July 26, the number of Russian visitors to Thailand stood at 76,739. Most entered the country during the first quarter before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine escalated, which prompted the European Union (EU) to impose aviation sanctions against Russia.

"In discussions with tour operators focusing on this market, they are confident about demand to Thailand. The only problem is the lack of connectivity. If Aeroflot can resume direct services as planned, while more airlines could follow in the next few months, we can still anticipate an influx of tourists in the final quarter," said Mr Yuthasak.

He said many airlines from Thailand, such as Thai Airways and Thai AirAsia X, were interested in operating this route to replace Russian carriers, but due to sanctions from European countries, technical assistance such as maintenance and shipments of spare parts were also banned over the past few months, as well as insurance that would not provide coverage in such circumstances.

However, the EU on July 27 announced an exemption for the sharing of technical information in the framework of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which includes any technical support related to repairs, development, manufacture, assembly, testing, maintenance, or any other technical services.

Mr Yuthasak said it has to clarify with related authorities again how this revised sanction from the EU could make any changes to the current aviation situation regarding Russia.

The number of international tourists to Thailand this year tallied 3.12mn between Jan 1 and July 26.

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, President of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), said only 10% of 1,600 ATTA members are able to restart their businesses at present.

Most of them have to shift from the Chinese and Russian markets to India and Malaysia, which were the top markets with 381,542 and 322,079 arrivals, respectively, as of July 26.

"Most tour operators remain closed, particularly 400 companies that previously focused on the Chinese market. However, as the outlook for the upcoming high season is promising, we have to prepare for resumption by restarting business matching in popular destinations like Phuket this month," said Mr Sisdivachr.

ATTA will lead 170 tour operators to Phuket to have business matching with 70-80 local hotels this weekend.

He said tour operators and hotels have to work together to gauge the tourism demand in the final quarter and prepare their services to avoid a supply shortage as most hotels in Phuket have been shuttered for over two years.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

South Korean carriers resume flights to Phuket
Firearms seized in Chalong, Rawai drug raids
Navy asks women not to wear bikinis on its beaches
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, one deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cops on Bangla cannabis stroll, Bangkok home to 2nd monkeypox case || July 29
Brit, Dane caught in Phuket high-roller gambling den
Phuket receives positive review from BIE Expo inspection team
Vachira patient tests negative for monkeypox
Phuket officials honour birthday tributes for HM King
Russian arms dealer extradited from Thailand unaware of US swap: wife
Aviation agencies put on alert for peak season
Driver killed as truck hits power pole after tyre blowout
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, three deaths
Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade
National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

 

Phuket community
National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

If we could go back far enough I think we would discover that all religions started by one man claim...(Read More)

Navy asks women not to wear bikinis on its beaches

'Culture and tradition'- I guess he doesn't know aht until the turn of the 20th Century ...(Read More)

Phuket receives positive review from BIE Expo inspection team

profit as high as 9 time?? well well.. guess they are all on dreaming mood today ..lol ...(Read More)

Navy asks women not to wear bikinis on its beaches

So the royal Thai navy is stuck with 19th century attitudes towards women. Are officials really so f...(Read More)

Brit, Dane caught in Phuket high-roller gambling den

Officers seizing all the equipment to open their own "private" casino once the heat has di...(Read More)

Driver killed as truck hits power pole after tyre blowout

Was the container fixed to the truck bed or just lheld on with binders? The driver being launched ou...(Read More)

Phuket receives positive review from BIE Expo inspection team

7 million people and B50bn- give me a break. Has anyone actually looked at BIE- makes for interesti...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

Kurt...get some sleep man....(Read More)

Phuket receives positive review from BIE Expo inspection team

A pleasing heart-warming start. May that continue :)...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

Lovely twisting of Dr Kusak. But it was not a thai woman who got monkeypox from mr Nzeres. Mr Nzeres...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Fastship Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
BDO Phuket
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

 