333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Admin officials lead drug arrests

Admin officials lead drug arrests

PHUKET: Phuket anti-narcotics administration officers have reported the arrests of a man and a woman caught in Phuket Town with nearly half a kilogramme of crystal meth (ya ice).

drugscrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 23 January 2023, 09:37AM

Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Ekanan Wangsuwan, 35, and Patrasuda Oncham, 26, were arrested beside a Thanachart Bank ATM on Phuket Rd at about 11:20pm on Jan 19, the officers reported.

A subsequent search of a room at municipal workers accommodation in Moo 1, Wichit, saw officers seize 510.89 gramme of ya ice packed in six separate plastic bags along with two pills of methamphetamine (ya bah).

Officers also seized drug paraphernalia, a mobile phone and a Honda Scoopy i motorbike.

Mr Ekanan and Ms Patrasuda were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with “jointly possessing for sale and attempting to sell a Category 1 narcotic”, the officers noted.

In their report, the officers said they were acting under the direction of a slew if high-ranking officials, including Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam, Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Somprat Prabsongkram and Akara Suwattikul from the Phuket Provincial Defense Office.

Oddly, however, the arrests were made by officers led by Thalang Deputy District Chief Panjapong Boonchan, acting under direction of Thalang District Chief Bancha Thanu-in, Deputy District Chiefs Siripong Leeprasit and Wisut Romin.

Present as enforcers during the raid were personnel from Thalang and Muang District units of the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor), led by Chiradet Burarak, the report said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

BoT expected to raise rates amid higher tourism growth
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant delivery to Phuket meant to meet tourist demand, Drug mule caught at airport || January 23
Thanakorn visits Phuket, hails policy success
11 burned to death in Korat van crash
Suspicions raised over ‘Marco Polo’ incident
Pattaya tourist police escort prompts swift rebuke
German tourist jumps from cliff on mountain trail
More jumbos on way to Elephant camp as Chinese tourists return
Phuket Opinion: Does Phuket need 14mn tourists?
Phuket can accommodate Chinese tour groups, says tourism chief
Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand PM
Phuket ushers in the Year of the Rabbit
Uzbek woman in cocaine bust at Phuket Airport
Chinese New Year influx, tour groups set to resume
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Labour shortage continues, State computers, No concerns over Zero-Dollar Tours || January 20

 

Phuket community
11 burned to death in Korat van crash

Again, article incorrectly states that "the van crashed into the median ditch..." and that...(Read More)

Thanakorn visits Phuket, hails policy success

Oh goodness. This sounds like something the N. Korean PR chief would come up with as scripted by Kim...(Read More)

German tourist jumps from cliff on mountain trail

Yeah Kurt, we all know that Thai's in your opinion are all unqualified and uneducated . Just goo...(Read More)

More jumbos on way to Elephant camp as Chinese tourists return

@Pooliekev Agree 100% ! The biased troll shows again his ignorance. Some people on here do real...(Read More)

Andaman tourism leader spearheads appeal to PM for support

Good lord Capricorn, why are you even living here? Are you stuck here? No family back home that will...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Does Phuket need 14mn tourists?

Anything else, Kurt? ...(Read More)

More jumbos on way to Elephant camp as Chinese tourists return

Punters move to a tourist destination and then complain about tourism. Maybe you missed the part wh...(Read More)

German tourist jumps from cliff on mountain trail

It would be very interesting to learn what was in the heads of park officials to return to head offi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Does Phuket need 14mn tourists?

For years it almost never rained in the winter and Phuket got away with tons of untreated sewage. Th...(Read More)

More jumbos on way to Elephant camp as Chinese tourists return

This is not a simple issue. If elephants had no "tourist value" then they would have no va...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential

 