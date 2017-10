Recent Comments

Phuket enjoys 50,000-tourist boost during Golden Week This is good news! And, by law, it would put a minimum of β2.5 million into the lifeguard funding. That, along with September revenues, should be m...(Read More)

Phuket civilian beach rescues continue as officials fail to turn up for duty The only REAL message it sends to the tourists in the world wich the TAT lured to Thailand with their phantastic idea of SUMMER SEASON instead of OFF...(Read More)

‘No more dumping in my klong,’ says Chalong Mayor install hidden cameras. And a fine of 2000 thb only? That is a joke! A fine of 10,000 thb is more realistic for trying to stop the lousy dump pract...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting the Phuket lifeguard crisis dead wrong Let the municipalities take over? You've got to be kidding. Before the Phuket Lifeguard Service, standards at beaches varied. It wasn't unusua...(Read More)

No matched DNA results in Yingluck’s escape And the point of knowing the car she used to escape the country is???? Spend more effort finding her!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting the Phuket lifeguard crisis dead wrong Perhaps the Government should create a Beach Rescue Department under or with the Tourist Police: this department could also run the beach chair rentin...(Read More)

Phuket civilian beach rescues continue as officials fail to turn up for duty Well, here is something for Thai officials/authorities: It is never to late to start working or searching for responsibilities. There is a Buddhist ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting the Phuket lifeguard crisis dead wrong Not sure about all that as the ones I've come across on many Phuket beaches appear lazy, uninterested and even doubling as rental thugs, wouldn...(Read More)