The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

ACTS Sixes debutants, Heritage Cricketers lead the charge on Day One, Mat Hadj grabs a hat-trick

CRICKET: Heritage Cricketers lead the standings after Day One of the Asian Cricket Sixes Tour (ACST) 2018 Phuket International Cricket Sixes, as the tournament got under way in glorious weather at the Alan Cooke Ground in Phuket yesterday (Apr 11).

Cricket,

The Phuket News

Thursday 12 April 2018, 10:54AM

Teams seen here in action in last year’s event. Photo: phuketcricketweek.blogspot.co.uk
Teams seen here in action in last year’s event. Photo: phuketcricketweek.blogspot.co.uk

The Bangladesh side hammered the CBB Postels as Syed Shahed reached retirement with the bat, before Queensland outfit, Surfers Paradise Demons were restricted to just 31 from five overs to set up a comprehensive victory.

The 11 team tournament has been enhanced for 2018 by the instant online scoring system, designed and implemented by Richard Lockwood of Lanna CC of Chiang Mai.

Holders, the Tripathi Group, playing as Tripathi Blue also got their defence off to an undefeated start with wins against Australia’s Southern Stars and then fellow Indian team Gauhati Hawks, as Pavinder Awana plundered the runs.

Another Indian club, Tayyarah are fielding two sides in their tournament bow. Tayyarah.com won both their games against Surfers Paradise and then Phuket ever presents CBB Postels with fine all round team performances.

Tayyarah Rangers also took a liking to their new surroundings as they collected wins over local sides Patong CC Blue and Patong CC White.

Gauhati Town are former Cup winners in Phuket, and their Eagles side also put down a marker of intent, defeating both Patong sides. Don Bagawati scored 30 not out in the first of the games.

World Cup League @ BISP

In the days other action, Southern Stars got proceedings under way by seeing off Gauhati Town Hawks thanks to a fine defensive bowling display, including the hat-trick by Hadj to get the 2018 tournament off to a dramatic start.

To stay right up to date with the action; literally as it happens, please click on http://chiangmai.cricket/tournament/30

At the close of play the ACST Tournament Referee Ian “Reds” Liddell was happy with the day’s proceedings.

“It’s fantastic as always to have some wonderful teams along, including some debutants. The standard of cricket has been excellent, and the advanced IT technology has also lifted the standards of this great event.”

Play will continue today at 9:45am at the Alan Cooke Ground. Admission is free for spectators, all are welcome and refreshments are available.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

DeKaaskopp | 13 April 2018 - 14:33:58

"on Eve of a 3rd world war..." Hey,welcome back,it did take you only 6 days to break your own promise not to comment here anymore!Why? Wouldn't it be better using your time to start digging a nice bunker if you are so concerned?

The Phuket News

moskito | 12 April 2018 - 23:20:46

on Eve of a 3rd world war Phuket News has nothing more to tell people as about f..word Cricket?  
why not talking about the f-word English and USAmerican warmongers want to bomb Syria?
I hope we will ALL see the next weekend

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.