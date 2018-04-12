CRICKET: Heritage Cricketers lead the standings after Day One of the Asian Cricket Sixes Tour (ACST) 2018 Phuket International Cricket Sixes, as the tournament got under way in glorious weather at the Alan Cooke Ground in Phuket yesterday (Apr 11).

Thursday 12 April 2018, 10:54AM

Teams seen here in action in last year’s event. Photo: phuketcricketweek.blogspot.co.uk

The Bangladesh side hammered the CBB Postels as Syed Shahed reached retirement with the bat, before Queensland outfit, Surfers Paradise Demons were restricted to just 31 from five overs to set up a comprehensive victory.

The 11 team tournament has been enhanced for 2018 by the instant online scoring system, designed and implemented by Richard Lockwood of Lanna CC of Chiang Mai.

Holders, the Tripathi Group, playing as Tripathi Blue also got their defence off to an undefeated start with wins against Australia’s Southern Stars and then fellow Indian team Gauhati Hawks, as Pavinder Awana plundered the runs.

Another Indian club, Tayyarah are fielding two sides in their tournament bow. Tayyarah.com won both their games against Surfers Paradise and then Phuket ever presents CBB Postels with fine all round team performances.

Tayyarah Rangers also took a liking to their new surroundings as they collected wins over local sides Patong CC Blue and Patong CC White.

Gauhati Town are former Cup winners in Phuket, and their Eagles side also put down a marker of intent, defeating both Patong sides. Don Bagawati scored 30 not out in the first of the games.

In the days other action, Southern Stars got proceedings under way by seeing off Gauhati Town Hawks thanks to a fine defensive bowling display, including the hat-trick by Hadj to get the 2018 tournament off to a dramatic start.

To stay right up to date with the action; literally as it happens, please click on http://chiangmai.cricket/tournament/30

At the close of play the ACST Tournament Referee Ian “Reds” Liddell was happy with the day’s proceedings.

“It’s fantastic as always to have some wonderful teams along, including some debutants. The standard of cricket has been excellent, and the advanced IT technology has also lifted the standards of this great event.”

Play will continue today at 9:45am at the Alan Cooke Ground. Admission is free for spectators, all are welcome and refreshments are available.