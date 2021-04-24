The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Activists Somyot, Pai Dao Din walk free on bail

Activists Somyot, Pai Dao Din walk free on bail

BANGKOK: The Criminal Court has granted conditional bail for leading political activists Somyot Pruksakasemsuk and Jatupat ’Pai Dao Din’ Boontararaksa, both facing multiple charges including lese majeste.


By Bangkok Post

Saturday 24 April 2021, 08:48AM

Pro-democracy activist Jatupat ‘Pai Dao Din’ Boonpattararaksa holds flowers given by supporters next to police as he arrives at the Office of the Attorney General to be indicted on charges of violating Thailand’s royal defamation law in Bangkok on March 8, 2021. Photo: Mladen Antonov / AFP

Pro-democracy activist Jatupat ‘Pai Dao Din’ Boonpattararaksa holds flowers given by supporters next to police as he arrives at the Office of the Attorney General to be indicted on charges of violating Thailand’s royal defamation law in Bangkok on March 8, 2021. Photo: Mladen Antonov / AFP

The two men walked out of Bangkok Remand Prison at 5.30pm on Friday (Apr 23).

Lawyer Norasate Nanongtoom said the court had allowed his clients bail on condition they do not leave the country or take part in political activities deemed threatening to the monarchy, reports the Bangkok Post.

They each posted B200,000 as surety. Both men had previously been refused several requests to be  released on bail to prepare their court defence.

Mr Somyot had been behind bars for 74 days and Mr Jatupat for 47 days, supporters said.

The two face charges, including lese majeste linked, to the two-day rally at Sanam Luang on Sept 19-20 last year. Altogether 22 protest leaders were charged in relation to the political protest. Most remain locked up. Some have dismissed their lawyers as a protest against a legal system that they say is tilted against them.

One other activist, Patiwat Saraiyaem, was finally granted bail by the court on April 9. Mr Patiwat is better known as Morlum Bank and is an Isan folk singer.

Small groups of people continue to stage regular silent protests calling for all of the detained political activists to be freed.

At least 88 activists have been charged under Article 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese majeste law, since its use was revived in November, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

Conviction under the royal defamation law carries a jail term of up to 15 years. Some activists face multiple charges that could result in consecutive sentences lasting for decades.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Home death sparks outcry over bed shortages
Phuket rapid tests identify four COVID carriers on arrival
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand surpasses 50,000 cases as Pfizer, Sputnik V vaccines come to the Kingdom || April 23
Phuket airport van warning as island infections continue to rise
Phuket arrivals in Phang Nga staying overnight face quarantine, no rapid tests
Blood donations urged as COVID spurs shortage
Young dolphin found dead at Tri Trang
China warns of ‘serious harm’ to relations as Australia scraps BRI deal
Temples urged to cremate COVID dead as national death toll escalates
Sputnik V to launch in Thailand
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners pay for Covid tests, Thais tested free as 7 Covid deaths reported || April 22
Phuket rapid testing of arrivals begins
COVID treatment covered by SSO, Phuket hospital confirms
No parking to finish Phuket Town underground cable works
Third Wave reeking havoc on Thailand’s tourism restart plan - Where are we now? 

 

Phuket community
Phuket rapid testing of arrivals begins

Read in BP of 23rd: "Exhaustive check for Phuket arrivals". And: "BKK ICU beds fillin...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

DEK, who tells you I am still in Thailand ?...(Read More)

Phuket rapid testing of arrivals begins

"Working perfectly.." That rings a bell. Oh yeah, Trump in spring of 2020 referring to hi...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

Sexpats abandon the legions of cheap prostitutes? C'mon, get real. And yes, I consider lovely yo...(Read More)

Temples urged to cremate COVID dead as national death toll escalates

Are people rubbing the corpses and then sticking their fingers in their noses or eyes? Oh wait,...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

"....should avoid this country" Lala, that gives us a clue about the size of your brain if...(Read More)

Sputnik V to launch in Thailand

So, Pfizer is not yet registered and approved for use locally, has Sputnik V already gone through th...(Read More)

Full Phuket COVID restrictions order published

Until now Phuket Governor still didn't say that Phuket itself is a Red Zone when he mention Red-...(Read More)

Blood donations urged as COVID spurs shortage

I would give blood, did so for many years in the UK, but they will not accept me as I am too old...(Read More)

Blood donations urged as COVID spurs shortage

Seems Phuket Officialdom is not prepared for what ever the Covid-19 national death toll and infectio...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/

 