Activists end rally after submitting demands

BANGKOK: Pro-democracy protest leaders ended their overnight rally early Sunday (Sept 20) after presenting a list of their demands to the Metropolitan Police Bureau chief.

politicsmilitary
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 20 September 2020, 11:31AM

Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, the co-leader of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, negotiates with Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra on Sunday. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

However, activists plan to gather again on Thursday outside Parliament, while student leader Parit ‘Penguin’ Chiwarak has called on the public to take part in a general strike on Oct 14, the anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, reports the Bangkok Post.

The student-led group’s demands controversially include reform of the monarchy, outlined in a 10-point list that leaders wanted to present to the Privy Council. 

In a brief encounter near the Privy Council Chambers, Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra accepted the petition from Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, a co-leader of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration.

The leaders had originally planned to march to Government House but later changed the plan and said they would walk to the chambers in the Grand Palace compound. But they were blocked by police barriers.

Earlier in the morning, demonstrators performed a ceremony to install a plaque to declare the beginning of a new people’s movement.

The movement’s three core demands have been a new constitution, the resignation of the current government and an end to harassment of critics of the government.

After the demands were presented to the city police chief, Mr Parit announced the end of the rally, which had drawn tens of thousands of people to Sanam Luang since Saturday afternoon.

However, he said protest leaders would gather again outside Parliament on Thursday, the second day of a two-day debate on motions to amend the constitution.

HeadStart International School Phuket

As well, he said, another event is being planned for Oct 14 at a location to be announced later.

Grateful for peaceful rally

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has thanked protesters for staging a peaceful demonstration at Sanam Luang on Saturday night and for their cooperation with the authorities, according to his personal spokesman, Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich, the Bangkok Post also reported.

He also thanked security officials who took part in the peace-keeping operation. The rally attracted between 30,000 and 50,000 people at its peak on Saturday night but there were no serious incidents.

Gen Prawit was particularly full of praise for the Royal Thai Police Office for its work to provide convenience and security for the participants throughout the demonstration, which ended peacefully on Sunday morning.

All told, 57 companies of police, or about 8,500 officers, were deployed at 14 locations around Thammasat University and Sanam Luang on Saturday. Their number included border patrol police from Chai Nat province and anti-riot officers from Nakhon Pathom.

Other security precautions included metal detectors at entry points, while health workers set up checkpoints to take the temperature of people attending the rally.

Most rally participants wore masks to protect against Covid-19 but social distancing was not widely in evidence given the size of the crowds on Saturday night.

Phuket community
UK exempts Thais from quarantine

@Nasa12 Actually it would be a "direct flight". Learn the difference between a "dir...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Driving prices

Go almost anywhere in Phuket and notice the fancy (annoyingly loud) stereo systems in the tuk tuks. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Driving prices

Everyone knows why...... A very strong “taxi union”!!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Driving prices

The taxi pricing should be set the same as Bangkok. Why allow these guys to operate without meters a...(Read More)

Phuket’s wild weather fells trees, cuts of power across island

Maybe it would be a good idea to have a crew of workers on patrol to cut the trees that are near the...(Read More)

UK exempts Thais from quarantine

@DKK, Then it’s not a direct flight. So then 14-day quarantine. ...(Read More)

Thai returnee from Saudi Arabia dies of Covid-19

How many of the 59 have been returnees in quarantine conditions? It doesn't seem fair to include...(Read More)

Still Hungry: Thousands in Phuket remain in need of food donations as government efforts stall

While the Thai government focus on tourism, it stalls help to it citizens. Many well fed- and paid O...(Read More)

Still Hungry: Thousands in Phuket remain in need of food donations as government efforts stall

Thanks Kurt,I will try ,off course I pay for it , no problem Horst...(Read More)

Phuket beaches closed as foreigner rescued from storm surf

Don't risk your own life for somebody to want's to commit suicide ! Horst...(Read More)

 

