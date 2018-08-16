THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
ACST to celebrate 50th event in Chiang Mai

CRICKET: This forthcoming November, the Asian Cricket Sixes (ACST), will be staging their 50th anniversary tournament. The Siam International Cricket Sevens will take place in Chiang Mai at the magnificent Gymkhana Ground from Friday Nov 16 to Sunday Nov 18.

Cricket
By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 August 2018, 09:42AM

The ACST has staged tournaments since 2002 in Phuket, Hong Kong, The Philippines, Macau, Pattaya and Bangkok. Photo: Supplied

The ACST has staged tournaments since 2002 in Phuket, Hong Kong, The Philippines, Macau, Pattaya and Bangkok. The forthcoming event in Chiang Mai is being held with the assistance of facilitators, Lanna Cricket Club (LCC). The ACST and LCC will be raising money for the Chiang Mai Schools Cricket Alliance (CMSCA) throughout the event to assist with the further development of young players in the region.

ACST Chairman, Michael ‘Cat’ Maher, is both proud and delighted with the development.

“This will be a tremendous event, in which we will celebrate with as many friends from over the previous fifty tournaments as possible. It’s very fitting that such a milestone will be celebrated at a beautiful venue in a wonderful city that is close to the hearts of many of our participants.

“The ACST would like to offer our sincere thanks to all at LCC and look forward to securing more Friendships Through Cricket in November,” Maher said.

“We’ve had tremendous fun over the years with some amazing memories made with many wonderful people. With that in mind we have decided to make our 50th tournament a Seven’s event, which has proved a popular format when we’ve staged it in Phuket, so as many participants as possible get the opportunity to join us and help future Thai cricketers at the same time”, he added.

QSI International School Phuket

Martin Papworth, Chairman of CMSCA and Treasurer of LCC is delighted that the prestigious event is being held at the Gymkhana Ground where he is also the Curator.

“We look forward to welcoming the ACST and all participants to Chiang Mai to have a great time on and off the pitch. Staging fifty tournaments is a great achievement and we pass on our hearty congratulations to all involved and thank them for their support of junior cricket development,” he said.

For further details, please contact Mr Maher at mmaher.padmir@bigpond.com or by telephone on +61 407 385 481.

www.cricketsixes.com

Facebook: Friends of Asian Cricket Sixes Twitter: @sixescricket

 

 

