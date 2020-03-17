ACST Phuket cricket week cancelled

CRICKET: Regrettably the annual Asian Cricket Sixes Tour (ACST) Phuket Cricket week, scheduled to start on Thursday April 9, has been cancelled due to precautions around the coronavirus COVID-19.

Cricket

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 17 March 2020, 10:21AM

The ACST Phuket cricket week, scheduled for April 9 through 12, has fallen victim to the coronavirus and joined an ever-increasing list of sports events being cancelled or postponed. Photo: ACST Facebook page

“Sadly because of pressure from Governments, Media and particularly the dreaded coronavirus, we at the ACST have had no choice but to cancel the Annual Phuket Cricket Week 2020,” an official statement provided to The Phuket News read.

“We make this decision with a very heavy heart, seeing as since 2004 it has always been such an important part of our Club Cricket Tournament year, especially April each year in Phuket.

“Sadly because of Government and Airline rulings, this has meant it is not realistic for teams to travel,” it concluded.

The tournament, scheduled to be hosted at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG), included the Phuket International Cricket Sixes and the Thalang International Cricket Sevens and was to run through Sunday April 12.

Participants were due to come from Australia, India, Bangladesh, UAE, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Pakistan, England, South Africa and New Zealand to join the regular local contingent.

It is hoped the tournament will resume next year although no new dates have yet been revealed.