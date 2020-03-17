THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

ACST Phuket cricket week cancelled

ACST Phuket cricket week cancelled

CRICKET: Regrettably the annual Asian Cricket Sixes Tour (ACST) Phuket Cricket week, scheduled to start on Thursday April 9, has been cancelled due to precautions around the coronavirus COVID-19.

Cricket
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 17 March 2020, 10:21AM

The ACST Phuket cricket week, scheduled for April 9 through 12, has fallen victim to the coronavirus and joined an ever-increasing list of sports events being cancelled or postponed. Photo: ACST Facebook page

The ACST Phuket cricket week, scheduled for April 9 through 12, has fallen victim to the coronavirus and joined an ever-increasing list of sports events being cancelled or postponed. Photo: ACST Facebook page

“Sadly because of pressure from Governments, Media and particularly the dreaded coronavirus, we at the ACST have had no choice but to cancel the Annual Phuket Cricket Week 2020,” an official statement provided to The Phuket News read.

“We make this decision with a very heavy heart, seeing as since 2004 it has always been such an important part of our Club Cricket Tournament year, especially April each year in Phuket.

“Sadly because of Government and Airline rulings, this has meant it is not realistic for teams to travel,” it concluded.

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

The tournament, scheduled to be hosted at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG), included the Phuket International Cricket Sixes and the Thalang International Cricket Sevens and was to run through Sunday April 12.

Participants were due to come from Australia, India, Bangladesh, UAE, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Pakistan, England, South Africa and New Zealand to join the regular local contingent.

It is hoped the tournament will resume next year although no new dates have yet been revealed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fate of Euro 2020 to be determined as UEFA set for crisis meeting
‘Muay Thai Under The Sky’ event postponed
Coronavirus-induced hiatus could help Thai foobtallers
Axelsen shows class to claim All England men’s singles title
Deprived of football, players try to fill the ‘big void’
Countdown on to 2020 ACST Phuket Cricket Week
‘Up there Cazaly!’ The 2020 AFL season is upon us
F1 cancels Vietnam, Bahrain in coronavirus pandemic
Are Manchester United finally on their way back to the top?
Premier League suspended until April 4
Sport at standstill as virus fears paralyse North America
Phuket honours a true gentleman of the seas
Premier League schedule in doubt after Arteta contracts coronavirus
Australian GP cancelled after positive coronavirus test
‘Cash is king’ slams Hamilton on plans to hold Australian F1 despite virus

 

Phuket community
Poll: 53pc of tourists say will still travel to Phuket even if COVID-19 case confirmed

Interesting! Please continue to conduct more polls on coronavirus and other issues affecting Phuket....(Read More)

Govt steps up virus fight as infections hit 114

See! All the until now hided virus patients are 'controlled' rolling of the shells in numbe...(Read More)

Phuket tourism heavyweights slam government handling of COVID-19, call for overhaul

Predictions, predictions, very local, all focusing on money, money. Not a single word about the now ...(Read More)

Phuket airport starts screening walk-ins

@ ematt, Wrong, Sir. Everything done to minimise risks is good. Point is, here they start something...(Read More)

Phuket airport readies to roll out COVID-19 entry requirements

Your 6 risk areas change from one paragraph to the other. Hong Kong and Taiwan being either included...(Read More)

Army welfare chief has virus, 60 quarantined

A major General as chief of a stadium? Is army personel allowed to have side jobs? In crisis times ...(Read More)

‘Muay Thai Under The Sky’ event postponed

There have been, essentially, NO DEATHS from Corvid-19 in people under 50, as of March 16. Yes, you...(Read More)

Songkran to be postponed, venues and schools closed

There have been, essentially, NO DEATHS from Corvid-19 in people under 50, as of March 16. Yes, you...(Read More)

Phuket airport starts screening walk-ins

There have been, essentially, NO DEATHS from Corvid-19 in people under 50, as of March 16. Yes, you...(Read More)

Poll: 53pc of tourists say will still travel to Phuket even if COVID-19 case confirmed

There have been, essentially, NO DEATHS from Corvid-19 in people under 50, as of March 16. Yes, you...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
The LifeCo Phuket
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Singha
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket

 