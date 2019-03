Start From: Wednesday 10 April 2019, 08:00AM to Sunday 21 April 2019, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019 at the Alan Cooke Ground, Thalang, Phuket. Featuring the 16th Phuket International Cricket Sixes from Wednesday 10th to Sunday 14th and the 8th Thailand International Cricket 7’s from Friday 19th to Sunday 21st April. Admission is free and refreshments are available. Come and enjoy Fun in the Sun and make Friendships Through Cricket.