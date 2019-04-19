PHUKET: Cricket Club of Dibrugarh came out on top after Day One of the 2019 ACST Thalang International Cricket 7s.

Cricket

By The Phuket News

Friday 19 April 2019, 06:49PM

Action from Day One of the 2019 ACST Thalang International Cricket 7s. Photo: Michael Way

The team from Assam in India completed wins against the Timberwolves of Mumbai, the international collective of the CBB Postels and Malaysia’s ADF Tigers. Kamakhya Saikia starred with the bat for Dibrugarh with two retirements, with opening partner Dhiraj Goswami also contributing.

The event, in its eighth year, has once again attracted participants from far and wide to the excellently appointed Alan Cooke Ground in Phuket to enjoy a fine festival of cricket to complete the Phuket Cricket Week organised by the Asian Cricket Sixes Tour (ACST).

Each of the ten sides will play four matches plus a further second-round game to determine which honours they will compete for on Sunday’s Finals Day. Matches are of the same format of cricket sixes, with games lasting around forty minutes and consisting of five overs a side; while captains have the luxury of an extra fielder to manoeuvre.

Hot on the heels of Dibrugarh are Lamma CC of Hong Kong, Phuket Misfits and Qatar side Rowdiez who all came through Day One unbeaten; albeit having played a game less than the leaders.

Lamma saw off Surfers Paradise Demons and then Patong Penguins, thanks to a fine knock from John Wright. The locally based Misfits proved to be too strong for the ADF Tigers and then the CBBs, as Ali Khan starred. Rowdiez defeated Queensland’s Demons and the third local representatives: Village Cricket Team.

The action took a short break as a minute’s silence was held to remember regular attendee and ACST official Gary Foster who passed away during the night, with the day’s play dedicated to his memory.

Play had earlier got underway with a win for the host side Penguins over Surfers Paradise with the Timberwolves just getting over the line by three runs against a valiant Tigers effort who had bowled out their victors in the remaining encounter, with Krish Trivedi’s innings proving decisive.

Participants headed for a barbeque at the Aussie Pub in Kamala on Friday evening as they continued to make friendships through cricket.

Day Two at the ACG will start at 9.30am on Saturday. Spectators are welcome, admission is free, and refreshments are available.

-Rob Bernard

For further details, contact Mr Maher at mmaher.padmir@bigpond.com or by telephone on +61 407 385 481.

www.cricketsixes.com

www.phuketcricketweek.blogspot.co.uk

Facebook: Friends of Asian Cricket Sixes Twitter: @sixescricket