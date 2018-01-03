NAKHON SRI THAMMARAT: Kannayao police have handed over Sek Loso to their colleagues from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, who are taking the rocker back to the southern province to face charges.

Rock star Sek Loso (left), the celebrity name of Seksan Sookpimai, was arrested in Bangkok and taken to Nakhon Si Thammarat where he was questioned on charge of illegal possession of a handgun and firing gunshots in the air in public. Photo: Post Today

Sek, whose real name is Seksan Sookpimai, headed back to Phrommakhiri district in Nakhon Sri Thammarat in a police van yesterday morning (Jan 2). He is to face another round of interrogation before police formally press charges of illegal possession of a handgun and firing gunshots in public places.

“Don’t worry. I am well taken care of by police,” he told reporters before leaving Kannayao Police Station with six southern police officers.

Sek will be the most high-profile figure handled by the small station in Phrommakhiri. But an officer in the district assured Sek will not receive VIP treatment. The musician already faces the less serious charge of resisting arrest by police, after authorities raided his house in Kannayao on Sunday (Dec 31) with a warrant approved by the Nakhon Sri Thammarat Court a day earlier.

The charges followed an incident that took place early last Friday (Dec 29), when he fired 10 gunshots in front of the statue of King Taksin the Great at Wat Khao Khun Phanom in Phrommakhiri after a concert. The rock star said he fired the shots as a way to pay his respects to King Taksin.

Kannayao police chief Col Sing Singdej said that Sek could face another serious charge – drug use – if urine tests at Police General Hospital return positive. The lab test results are expected today (Jan 3). An initial test found drugs in his urine, but Sek claimed the results were due to sleeping pills he had taken.

Sek said he was preparing B150,000 in cash to post bail after Phrommakhiri police send him to the provincial court for detention.

