Accused landlord denies sexual assualt charges

PHUKET: The owner of a dormitory in Phuket Town who has been accused of sexual assualt by one of his tennants has denied all charges against him, police have confirmed.

sexpolicecrime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 25 August 2022, 03:36PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Kwanruethai Phajongkiat, 26, filed a formal complaint of sexual assault against her landlord at Phuket City Police Station at 4:12am on Sunday (Aug 21) after claims he had used a spare key to access her room and accost her while she was asleep.

The landlord, 50-year-old Mr Sasin, initially only named in the report as “Mr Pae”, was summoned to Phuket Police Station to be questioned by officers yesterday, said Pol Lt. Col. Sarawut Chotsuwan, Deputy Superintendent (Investigation).

Col Sarawut further confirmed that Mr Sasin has denied the allegations made against him of trespassing and indecency and that he declined to make any statement on the incident.

Mr Sasin was subsequently released, Col Sarawut confirmed, as he had complied with the terms of the summons willingly. Col Sarawut did not provide any comment on the status of the case and whether it will be pursued further.

Ms Kwanruethai claimed that she was awoken around 2:40am on Sunday by Mr Sasin who had used a spare key to access her dorm. She felt a hand on her hip sliding down between her legs that she realised belonged to her landlord Mr Sasin, who she said was only wearing his underpants.

She screamed and fled the room at Thawilarp 2 dormitory in Soi Hub Ek, off Phuket Road before calling her brother who took her to the police station where she lodged her complaint.

After being informed of the incident, police asked whether Miss Kwanruethai wanted to proceed with pressing charges to which she replied she did, saying: “I want to prosecute.”

Ms Kwanruethai said that after she had filed her complaint, more people had come forward to file their own complaints.

“I want people to be careful because they think that their place is safe, but if there are many copies of key cards to enter your room, it may not be as safe as you think,” she said.