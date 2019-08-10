Accused child molester caught after 14 years

PHANG NGA: A man wanted for an indecent assault on a five-year-old girl in Yala has been arrested in Phang Nga province after more than 14 years on the run.

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 10 August 2019, 03:41PM

Plainclothes officers question Honchao Sae Oun (second from left), at his house in Phang Nga about an assault he was accused of committing in late 2004. Photo: CSD / Bangkok Post

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police arrested Honchao Sae Oun, 62, at a house in Thai Muang district on Friday (Aug 9), said Col Neti Wongkulap, chief of CSD sub-division 5, on Saturday (Aug 10). Officers said Mr Honchao was living in Muang district of Yala in December 2004 when he lured a five-year-old girl to his house, where he molested her. The girl later told her parents what had happened, and they filed a complaint with local police. Yala provincial court approved a warrant for the arrest of the suspect on charges of indecent assault, physical assault and depriving a girl aged under 15 of parental care. The suspect subsequently fled and the case went cold. When CSD officers resumed efforts to locate the suspect, they found that he had been in hiding in his home province of Phang Nga. Mr Honchao confessed to all charges, they said. He was handed over to Yala police for further legal proceedings. Read original story here.