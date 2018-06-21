FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
AccorHotels to launch Pullman Khao Lak Resort

PHUKET: AccorHotels has signed an agreement with Thailand-based real estate developer Khaolak Inter Co Ltd to launch the brand-new 251-room Pullman Khao Lak Resort opening in 2021.

Thursday 21 June 2018, 02:41PM

Chan Chanyapoolsin (3rd from left), Director of Khaolak Inter Co Ltd, and Patrick Basset (4th from left), Chief Operating Officer AccorHotels - Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives, shake hands after signing the deal last Friday (June 15). Photo: Pramook Tipvimalmas

The resort will boast 50 family suites and a large kids club specially designed for guests travelling with children.

For couples and business travellers looking for a peaceful getaway, the resort will also offer seven private villas and an adult-only infinity pool overlooking the Andaman Sea.

The resort is the group’s second partnership with Khaolak Inter Co Ltd, following the opening of Novotel Phuket Patong in 1996.

“This partnership marks an important step for AccorHotels and we are very excited to partner with Khaolak Inter Co., Ltd. to expand our portfolio in Southern Thailand with the Pullman brand,” said Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer AccorHotels Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives.

“Pullman represents global nomads of hyper-connected travellers and sophisticated explorers who enjoy combining work and pleasure,” he added.

Located an hour’s drive north of Phuket, the Pullman Khao Lak Resort will offer beachfront accommodation opening onto the white-sand beach.

Designed by award-winning Tierra, Design and Hypothesis, the resort will be located near the historical heritage town of Takua Pa.

“We look forward to another exciting partnership with AccorHotels with the launch of Pullman Khao Lak. The resort offers travellers a gorgeous backdrop of the island’s sunsets with stunning views of its surrounding nature that showcases a rich historical local culture.” said Khaolak Inter Director Michael Choo.

“The combined expertise with AccorHotels will give us an opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of the local community in the area.”

Pullman today features more than 120 worldwide properties including Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel, Pullman Park Lane Hong Kong, Pullman Shanghai South, Pullman London St Pancras and Pullman Sao Paulo Vila Olimpia.

In Phuket the company operates the Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach and the Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach.

The Pullman brand is part of AccorHotels, which operates at more than 4,300 hotels, resorts and residences along with some 10,000 of the high-end private homes around the globe.

There are currently over 120 Pullman hotels in 33 countries worldwide and Asia-Pacific accounts for more than 70 hotels and resorts and more than 21,000 rooms.

Pullman will continue to expand its portfolio with Pullman Nadi Bay Resort and Spa in Fiji; Pullman Doha in Qatar; Pullman Mandalay Mingalar in Myanmar; Pullman Westlands in Nairobi; Pullman Luang Prabang in Laos; and Pullman Tokyo Tamachi in Japan, the global resort franchise noted in its release announcing the deal.

 

 

