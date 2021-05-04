Absent duo dropped from national team

FOOTBALL: Ratchaburi defender Philip Roller and Samut Prakan City’s Teeraphol Yoryoei have been axed from the Thai squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Tuesday 4 May 2021

Thailand coach Akira Nishino. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Thailand coach Akira Nishino made the decision after the duo failed to report to the training camp yesterday (May 3).

Nishino said he and his coaching staff agreed that they would not call up other players to replace them.

BG Pathum United striker Teerasil Dangda had withdrawn from the team due to injury.

Some 20 players joined the training camp at Summit Windmill Golf Residence in Samut Prakan yesterday.

The remaining players from FA Cup champions Chiang Rai United, Chonburi, Bangkok United and Buriram United will join the training camp on May 10 as they had played more games in the FA Cup.

“I am very happy to see you and that we’ll be working together again,” Nishino told his players.

The Japanese said during the initial stages of the training camp he would focus on the players’ fitness.

The remaining Group G games in Asia’s second qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates next month.

Thailand will face Indonesia on June 3, the UAE on June 7 and Malaysia on June 15.

With the top eight group winners and four best runners-up advancing to the next round, the War Elephants have a slim chance of reaching Asia’s third and final qualifying stage.

After five games, Vietnam lead the group with 11 points, followed by Malaysia (nine) and Thailand (eight).

The UAE have six points from four games while Indonesia have no points.