The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Absent duo dropped from national team

Absent duo dropped from national team

FOOTBALL: Ratchaburi defender Philip Roller and Samut Prakan City’s Teeraphol Yoryoei have been axed from the Thai squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

FootballWorld-Cup
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 4 May 2021, 12:08PM

Thailand coach Akira Nishino. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Thailand coach Akira Nishino. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Thailand coach Akira Nishino made the decision after the duo failed to report to the training camp yesterday (May 3).

Nishino said he and his coaching staff agreed that they would not call up other players to replace them.

BG Pathum United striker Teerasil Dangda had withdrawn from the team due to injury.

Some 20 players joined the training camp at Summit Windmill Golf Residence in Samut Prakan yesterday.

The remaining players from FA Cup champions Chiang Rai United, Chonburi, Bangkok United and Buriram United will join the training camp on May 10 as they had played more games in the FA Cup.

“I am very happy to see you and that we’ll be working together again,” Nishino told his players.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The Japanese said during the initial stages of the training camp he would focus on the players’ fitness.

The remaining Group G games in Asia’s second qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates next month.

Thailand will face Indonesia on June 3, the UAE on June 7 and Malaysia on June 15.

With the top eight group winners and four best runners-up advancing to the next round, the War Elephants have a slim chance of reaching Asia’s third and final qualifying stage.

After five games, Vietnam lead the group with 11 points, followed by Malaysia (nine) and Thailand (eight).

The UAE have six points from four games while Indonesia have no points.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Upbeat Patty ready for home challenge
Man Utd fans’ anti-Glazer protest forces postponement of Liverpool clash
Hamilton untouchable in Portuguese Grand Prix
Bottas pips Hamilton for pole after Verstappen penalty
Aussies bowl over competition to win inaugural ‘International’ trophy
Penguins perish after Fonseka flyer
Cricket stars leave IPL as India virus toll grows
Man City outclass Tottenham to retain League Cup
Werner tightens Chelsea’s grip on top four, Liverpool held by Newcastle
BISP golfers qualify for IMG Junior World Golf Championships
Premier League top-four race back in focus after Super League fiasco
Inoculation of Thai players for UAE trip gets underway
Verstappen wins but Hamilton won’t be beaten easily
Cows clip Penguins’ wings at ACG
Super League in ruins as all six English clubs pull out

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials request ‘stay home’ nightly from 10pm to 4am

Where can you go in Phuket after 10pm? Restaurants close at 9pm, bars are not open. Parties are no...(Read More)

Border ‘risk’ of South African variant

Let's see what happens when letting in all manner of variants collides with half-assed measures ...(Read More)

Phuket officials request ‘stay home’ nightly from 10pm to 4am

Why this incremental lock-down? Just do exactly what worked last year, essential trips only for 3 w...(Read More)

Phuket officials request ‘stay home’ nightly from 10pm to 4am

@DavidUSA. Oh, c'mon. You should learn what words mean before using them in your silly rants. ...(Read More)

Phuket officials request ‘stay home’ nightly from 10pm to 4am

So Farangs will be targeted again not irresponsible Thais...(Read More)

Government has plenty of Favipiravir

Haven't heard USA Johns Hopkins Uni yet about Favirpiravir. There seems to be USA epidemiologic...(Read More)

Phuket officials request ‘stay home’ nightly from 10pm to 4am

When is a curfew not a curfew- when in Thailand!...(Read More)

No ‘MorProm’ vaccination registration for Phuket

May it been seen as side lining MorProm vaccination registration, the here living foreigners are shu...(Read More)

Government has plenty of Favipiravir

wow they have a ventilator for each bed.....bad enough those are the wrong ventilator need it to kee...(Read More)

Rawai sea gypsies targeted in pro-active screening

just another farse from silly officials...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Brightview Center
https://sgssecurity.com/
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

 