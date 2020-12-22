BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Abraham at the double as Chelsea sink West Ham

Abraham at the double as Chelsea sink West Ham

FOOTBALL: Tammy Abraham hit a quickfire late double yesterday (Dec 21) as Chelsea beat West Ham 3-0 to reignite their Premier League challenge after a consecutive defeats.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Tuesday 22 December 2020, 09:45AM

Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring against West Ham at Stamford Bridge yesterday (Dec 21). Photo: AFP.

Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring against West Ham at Stamford Bridge yesterday (Dec 21). Photo: AFP.

The Hammers proved tricky opponents at an empty Stamford Bridge but lacked the firepower to hurt Frank Lampard’s men, who led early through Thiago Silva’s bullet header.

Chelsea enjoyed a strong start to the season before losses to Everton and Wolves checked their progress but the victory lifts them into fifth spot.

Champions Liverpool have opened up a five-point gap at the top of the table but behind them, just seven points separate second-placed Leicester from 11th placed Wolves.

“It was nice to see that at the end because we had a period at 1-0 where it was tough, we dealt with that well,” Lampard told the BBC.

“We dropped off slightly and it was important tonight we came back,” he added. “There were loads of things for the team to show their character – we want more.

“Christmas has been changed for everybody this year. For the lads we just have to prepare for Arsenal, it’s a busy time of year for us.”

West Ham had the ball in the net in the seventh minute after a cleverly worked free kick but Declan Rice was denied by the off-side flag after an impressive finish from a tight angle.

Three minutes later Chelsea were in front when Silva powered home a header from Mason Mount’s corner.

The Brazilian found the net from close range after a well-timed run, leaving West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski rooted to the spot.

Chelsea enjoyed the lion’s share of possession after their goal without creating much of note but West Ham worked their way into the game as the half wore on.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket

Werner goal drought

Timo Werner, who has not scored for Chelsea since early November, had a golden chance to double their lead in the closing minutes of the first period but got the ball caught under his feet and Fabianski saved comfortably.

David Moyes’s team made life uncomfortable for the home side after the break but did not make the most of their regular forays forward despite the introduction of forward Said Benrahma.

They were made to pay when Abraham, back in the starting XI, doubled Chelsea’s lead with 12 minutes to go, settling their nerves and ending his own drought.

Werner cut inside and saw his scuffed shot tapped in by the England international, who was played onside by Aaron Cresswell.

Two minutes later Chelsea were 3-0 up when Abraham fired home from a tight angle after Fabianski had done well to keep out Christian Pulisic’s header.

That made it the eighth time Chelsea have scored at least three goals in a Premier League match this season – and they nearly had a fourth when Werner struck the crossbar with two minutes left.

The win lifts Chelsea to 25 points – one behind fourth-placed Everton – while West Ham stay in 10th place.

Earlier, Burnley beat Wolves 2-1 to climb out of the Premier League’s relegation zone, thanks to goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

ATGT set to tee off next month
Man Utd hammer out title warning as Spurs stumble again
Sydney to Hobart yacht race cancelled for first time in 76 years
Seven-star Liverpool run riot as Arsenal slump
F1 paddock reshuffle sees Albon out, Perez in
Premier League pretenders seek to prove title credentials
A clean sweep for Valentine, BISP’s Jiu-Jitsu champ
Russia handed two-year doping ban in ‘catastrophic blow to clean sport’
The end of an unlikely F1 season
Yuki Tsunoda to race for Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2021
Firmino sinks Spurs as Liverpool go top, Baggies turn to Big Sam
‘No circumstances’ under which Olympics will be cancelled, says Tokyo governor
Khan impresses in derby demolition
All Blacks face France in ‘special’ 2023 Rugby World Cup pool stages
Kim A-Lim storms to US Women’s Open crown

 

Phuket community
Phuket Chamber of Commerce facilitating small business soft loans

This is more propaganda. The bank wants to see your balance sheet and income for this year , and you...(Read More)

Thailand tourism changed forever

Thai people are not good at change, that's why little here ever does. As soon as vaccines become...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences condo project ordered to be demolished

Now, let's take Peaks Condo Residence as a example! As long the Peak Condo project is not demol...(Read More)

Samut Sakhon locked down as 548 new cases found

Best is to leave/respect Dek in his 'home-thinking'. He seems not be able to comprehend that...(Read More)

All vehicles onto Phuket being checked, no lockdown yet

Good actions started and operational! Great! Now, not only check immigrant workers in person only. I...(Read More)

‘We cannot stop them all’

The migrants come here because they van work illegally, the employers want then beacuse they are che...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences condo project ordered to be demolished

Many Officials in Kata/Karon/Phuket Land Office seem to have a 'teflon skin' for many years...(Read More)

Samut Sakhon locked down as 548 new cases found

@K. Having to stay in a confined place with restrictions is not " living a life". A good...(Read More)

WHO praises Thailand for tackling bug

Ok, to make it as simple as it get for the old-timer to understand : YES ! ...(Read More)

Prayut warns of lockdown

Don't test exclusively foreign workers only. They live between-, mix with-, move among locals. W...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thai Residential
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
K9 Point
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 