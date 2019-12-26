THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Abbot charged with sexual abuse of young novices

Abbot charged with sexual abuse of young novices

SAMUT SAKHON: The acting abbot of a forest monastery in Ban Phaeo district has been defrocked and charged with sexually abusing novices at the temple, the youngest only 8-years-old.

crimepoliceviolencesexSafety
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 26 December 2019, 10:24AM

Phra Khru Sangkharak Saksit Kittiko, 40, acting abbot of Wat Pa Suwatthanaram in tambon Lak Sam of Ban Phaeo district, is arrested on Wednesday (Dec 25) morning for allegedly sexually abusing novices. Police photo

Phra Khru Sangkharak Saksit Kittiko, 40, acting abbot of Wat Pa Suwatthanaram in tambon Lak Sam of Ban Phaeo district, is arrested on Wednesday (Dec 25) morning for allegedly sexually abusing novices. Police photo

Phra Khru Sangkharak Saksit Kittiko, 40, now again known by his lay name Saksit Sonbanphaeo, was acting abbot of Wat Pa Suwatthanaram in tambon Lak Sam of Ban Phaeo district.

He was detained by a combined team of police and officials from the Social Development and Human Security Ministry on Wednesday, expelled from the monkhood and charged.

The senior monk was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Samut Sakhon provincial court for sexually molesting children under 16 years of age, sexual molestation using intimidation and forcing other people to perform obscene acts.

He was taken into custody in the temple grounds as he was about to go out collecting morning alms.

Pol Maj Gen Worawat Watnakhonbancha, commander of the Anti-Human Trafficking Division, said police investigators had evidence the suspect had sexually molested novices who were ordained during semester breaks, and temple boys. This included testimony from victims, parents and nuns at the monastery.

It is alleged the abbot confiscated the boys' mobile phones when he abused them, to prevent them taking photos or phoning other people.

However, some victims managed to take photos and to contact their parents, Pol Maj Gen Worawat said.

There were 19 novices, one aged 19 and the others all younger, and 10 temple boys at the temple. The youngest was 8-years-old, he said.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Pol Maj Gen Worawat said later that 10 novices and one temple boy had alleged they were sexually abused.

The acting abbot had commanded wide respect from residents, as a development monk who supported the education of children from needy families, he said.

The former Phra Khru Sangkharak had played a key role in developing the monastery 15 years ago and was about to be confirmed as the abbot before the sex scandal broke, Pol Maj Gen Worawat said.

Officials from the Social Development and Human Security Ministry were assisting the victims. The Office of National Buddhism would make inquiries whether other novices who previously stayed at the temple were also abused.

Mobile phones belonging to novices were found inside the monk's living quarters. Used condoms were found behind the novices' quarters. All were taken as evidence, Pol Maj Gen Worawat said.

Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, chairman of the Help Crime Victims Club Facebook page, alleged the victims' hands and legs were tied and they were sodomised. On occasions, novices had been forced to perform sexual acts among themselves while he watched, he alleged. Sometimes, outsiders had been invited to participate.

Mr Saksit denied all the allegations. He said he had been in the monkhood for over 20 years and made contributions to the temple. He did not know why he now faced such false allegations.

He was handed over to local police for legal action.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wife-killing tourist gets life! Missing couple alive, hiding out? Paedo monk arrested! || December 26
Phuket remembers those lost to the tsunami
National police deputy launches Phuket New Year anti-crime, road-safety blitz
Trang mayor missing after his car plunges into canal
Scams to look out for this festive season
Future Forward Party members in Phuket protest Election Commission rulings
Hacked security footage from cramped Thai prison posted on YouTube
Thailand landmine clearance to finish 'by 2023': Pornpipat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plastic microbead ban? Mayor sentenced to death! Street food festivals! || December 25
Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket
Chinese tourist sentenced to life for killing wife at Phuket resort
Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous inspires leaders in ocean conservation
SalamAir launches direct flights between Muscat and Phuket
Bengal tiger returns for its killed prey in Mae Wong National Park
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hero stops suicidal bid! Elephant Santa delivers gifts? Partial solar eclipse? || December 24

 

Phuket community
Hacked security footage from cramped Thai prison posted on YouTube

Photos damaging reputation of thai prisons? Not at all, just confirming it. Already known long time...(Read More)

Future Forward Party members in Phuket protest Election Commission rulings

False accusation. No one wants to undermine the constitutional Monarchy. In fact that the Prime Min...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

@K. Didn't know one needs a bachelor or higher degree to become a police officer.Inspector K.wou...(Read More)

SalamAir launches direct flights between Muscat and Phuket

Nice to notice that the Phuket water crisis/disaster is over. Or ignored?...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket

Aroon and MaAnn, have been mayors for as long as I can remember. I thought there was a two term only...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket

"My grandmother was laughing about it." Wow,that would make her one of the oldest living p...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Fas. and K., it would be better to read the article and to slow down with the Christmas punch a bit....(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Well Fascinated, Now you see how thai Officials can make up stories just to keep their desk clean...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket

This Mayor, mama mia! The idea that signing a paper is restoring tourist confidence. My grandmother ...(Read More)

Phuket readies for five-day New Year holiday

Wow, a shocking 5 day breach of National Security! 5 Days not possible to report with TM30 form! Acc...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thailand Yacht Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential

 