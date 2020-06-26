Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

A tournament of firsts: 2023 women’s World Cup will break new ground

A tournament of firsts: 2023 women’s World Cup will break new ground

FOOTBALL: Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 women’s World Cup after the countries’ joint bid was chosen by FIFA yesterday (June 25), with New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, promising “a historic tournament of firsts”.

Football
By AFP

Friday 26 June 2020, 12:23PM

Sydney Opera House is lit up in celebration of Australia and New Zealand’s joint bid to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Photo: AFP

Sydney Opera House is lit up in celebration of Australia and New Zealand’s joint bid to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Photo: AFP

The overwhelming favourites beat their only remaining rival Colombia after Japan withdrew its own bid earlier in the week. Brazil, Argentina, South Africa and a joint Korean proposal had already fallen by the wayside.

The joint bid received 22 of the 35 valid votes cast by FIFA Council members in the first ballot. The Colombian Football Association obtained 13 votes, which included the backing of UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and several European members.

The 2023 tournament is set to be the first 32-team women’s World Cup, up from the 24 nations who competed at last year’s finals in France, won by the United States.

It will be the ninth women’s World Cup.

“It will be a historic tournament of firsts that will create a profound and enduring legacy for women’s football in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond,” Ardern said in a statement.

Australia’s women’s captain Sam Kerr posted footage on Twitter of her trademark tumbling backflip goal celebration and declared: “We did it, we freaking did it”.

Her New Zealand counterpart Ali Riley tweeted a close-up selfie, with tears in her eyes and the caption: “I will never forget this moment”.

The joint proposal by Australia and New Zealand will see games played in 13 venues across 12 cities in July and August 2023, with the opening match at Eden Park in Auckland and the final in Sydney.

Seven cities in Australia will host games, and five in New Zealand. Two stadiums will be used in Sydney. Four groups will be based in each country during the first phase.

Football Federation Australia chairman Chris Nikou said the tournament would be “groundbreaking in many ways” and that it would “unlock the huge potential for growth in women’s football in the Asia-Pacific region”.

Yesterday’s vote came at a video-conference meeting of the members of the FIFA Council as football, and global sport in general, struggles to get back on its feet in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Considerable experience

The Australia and New Zealand bid was given the highest score, of 4.1 out of five, in an evaluation by world football’s governing body published earlier this month.

It was followed by Japan, on 3.9, but the Japanese bid was withdrawn on Monday, with the head of the country’s football association, Kozo Tajima, noting that key support was moving towards Australia and New Zealand.

In addition, he admitted that Japan’s focus was on hosting next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

FIFA’s evaluation report gave Colombia a score of just 2.8 out of five as it raised doubts about the ability to provide investment required to carry out “necessary improvements” and also highlighted security worries in the South American country.

For New Zealand, the successful bid comes after the country already secured the rights to host the women’s cricket and rugby World Cups next year.

Australia and New Zealand both already have considerable experience when it comes to hosting major international sporting events.

Australia hosted the men’s Asian Cup in 2015, with New Zealand hosting the men’s under-20 World Cup in the same year.

In addition, Australia has hosted the Summer Olympics twice, in Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

Both countries have recently hosted the men’s Rugby World Cup having also jointly organised the first edition of that competition in 1987.

They also jointly staged the 1992 and 2015 Cricket World Cups.

Australia are seventh in the FIFA women’s world rankings, but the Matildas have never been beyond the quarter-finals at the World Cup and lost on penalties to Norway in the last 16 last year.

New Zealand’s “Football Ferns” have never been beyond the group stage and in 2023 will be hoping to win a game at the finals for the first time.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Liverpool win Premier League to end 30-year title drought
New York, Berlin cancel marathons due to coronavirus
Koepka, Simpson withdraw from PGA event after caddie positives
Liverpool on brink of title, Man Utd make top four move
Djokovic positive for coronavirus, questions over return of tennis
Driving into the unusual scores at TPC River Highlands
Wanheng not retiring, insists promoter
Liverpool return to Anfield as Man City aim to prolong title wait
Liverpool’s title march delayed by Everton stalemate
England fans singing ‘Swing Low’ under review due to slavery links
French Open to go ahead in September, with fans
Premier League restarts with goal-line howler as players take knee
Rashford forces UK government u-turn on child poverty
Football feast after months of virus enforced drought
F1 wants two races in Shanghai, says city sports boss

 

Phuket community
New Bangla drain flaps to end wastewater stench: Patong Mayor

Jay re-education for what jobs? Factories are already relocating because of high labour costs. Oh ,a...(Read More)

Decree could be extended by a month

Totalitarian rules by a totalitarian government in 3rd world country... nothing else...whatever they...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up campaign for ’new normal’ beach rules, face masks required

There has been no community transmission for 31 day! Thailand already won the war on COVID. So why u...(Read More)

New Bangla drain flaps to end wastewater stench: Patong Mayor

perhaps he did not see how the work was done. alongside the new hatches there are other holes where ...(Read More)

Decree could be extended by a month

Hopla, another month? Just like that? For what? Not for Covid-19 containing, that is done now! Just ...(Read More)

Video shows abusive taming of baby elephant for Thai tourism

No misunderstanding at all. Worldwide many tv channels have shocking recordings on their shells abou...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up campaign for ’new normal’ beach rules, face masks required

Laugh or cry, for Phuket's recovering? The Patong Mayor face mask bill boards sure will keep tou...(Read More)

Phuket Hotels Association looks to reboot island tourism with ‘Imagine Phuket’ campaign

QUO CEO: .."There is a massive desire to travel again'... Really? What supports such a sayi...(Read More)

Decree could be extended by a month

More like 'would' than 'could'-it suits the Gov't to keep this in place as long ...(Read More)

New Bangla drain flaps to end wastewater stench: Patong Mayor

If one's calculation is right, than 12,000 thb per meter drain renovation is worth a visit. The ...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Binomo
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket

 