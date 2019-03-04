THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
A third king cobra caught at Kathu construction camp

Phuket: Two huge king cobras were caught on Thursday (Mar 7) at a construction workers’ camp in Kathu where another king cobra was caught only four days prior.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 8 March 2019, 04:59PM

One of the cobras measured 5 metres in length. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

One of the cobras measured almost 5 metres in length. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

One of the cobras measured almost 5 metres in length. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

One of the cobras measured almost 5 metres in length. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

Another king cobra was found measuring almost three metres. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

Another king cobra was found measuring almost three metres. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

One of the cobras measured almost 5 metres in length. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

One of the cobras measured almost 5 metres in length. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

Another king cobra was found measuring almost three metres. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

Another king cobra was found measuring almost three metres. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

Kusoldharm Foundation rescue volunteers together with Kathu Municipality officers were called out to the camp at about 4pm after being notified that a king cobra was spotted hiding near a washing machine.

A team of eight equipped volunteers and officers searched the area on Nakoh Rd in Kathu and found the snake hiding in the grass.

They managed to catch the snake, which was almost five metres in length, using snare poles and nets.

As the team prepared to take the snake to a jungle to release it, they spotted another king cobra in the grass. The snake was caught and measured almost three metres.

Both snakes were safely placed in sacks and released in a jungle far away from the camp.

On Saturday (Mar 2) a five-metre king cobra was caught at the camp after workers reported spotting two king cobras there.

Only one of the cobras was caught as the other managed to escape. (See story here.)

The additional two snakes caught on Wednesday brings the total number of king cobras caught in the camp to three in under a week.

 

 

christysweet | 05 March 2019 - 15:48:41 

"Safely released into the jungle"  Yeah, a  snake show jungle... A snake that big has a lot of value

CaptainJack69 | 04 March 2019 - 13:27:45 

To be fair it's worth saying that both locations back directly onto the snakes' natural habitat. That is to say densely packed jungle covered hills. It's not like the serpents are taking over.

