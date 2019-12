A TASTE OF CHRISTMAS IN THAILAND | CHRISTMAS DINNER

Start From: Tuesday 24 December 2019, 07:00PM to Tuesday 24 December 2019, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

TREE HOUSE FOOD & FRIENDS CULINARY SERIES: “A TASTE OF CHRISTMAS IN THAILAND” CHRISTMAS DINNER | From 7PM at TREE HOUSE RESTAURANT | LIMITED SEATS Experience the true spirit of TREE HOUSE and expand your horizons with a Christmas Dinner centered on the sustainable practice of foraging, while celebrating this festive time of the year again! DINNER PACKAGE: THB 1,900 ++ per person. For more visit facebook.com/TreeHousePhuket