Recent Comments

Harbour Department orders life jacket standard improvement Normally life jackets are not used during snorkeling. A snorkeler suppose to be a good swimmer. And for people who never snorkeled before, do a few ...(Read More)

Foreign Minister confirms Yingluck in London since Sept wow...400 character limit for some, double that for the mentally challenged. The article states, "British Foreign Secretary had given him this in...(Read More)

ID theft victim calls on CSD for justice I realise for some that it's mentally challenging, but if one reads the article, there is no mention of Ms Nicha reporting anything to Police of h...(Read More)

American tourist overdoses on sex drug, roams Phuket airport naked If one reads the referenced article it states..."While being detained, Mr Cho confessed that he was unaware of his antics as he had taken too man...(Read More)

Interior Minister chides banks for ID theft saga It's a constitutional convention in governments that a cabinet minister bears the ultimate responsibility for the actions of their ministry or dep...(Read More)

Harbour Department orders life jacket standard improvement Thanks ThePhuketNews, but the both life jackets will not fit for snorkelers and we see a lot of complaints from speedboats and boats operators. The &...(Read More)

Harbour Department orders life jacket standard improvement Hi Asterix, we have just been sent them and they have been added to the story....(Read More)

Interior Minister chides banks for ID theft saga An Interior minister is personal responsible for the issue of a new ID card! Hahaha! Must be a 24/7 job than.Wondering how many Interior Minister a co...(Read More)

Harbour Department orders life jacket standard improvement Harbour Department of Thailand should have provided photos of the models of life jackets that all tour boats must buy to be according to the new regul...(Read More)