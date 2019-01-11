With two ranges of RIB (Explorer and Sunrider) and 2 ranges of foldable boats (Commando and Typhoon), Bombard has built its reputation around functional, safe and reliable marine boats: safety on the sea is no joke.

The French RIB brand aims to become the best value for money in the industry!

A symbol of robustness, Bombard wanted to go further with a new design and a wider range of colors and materials. A wide choice of options and accessories also completes the standard equipment, allowing you to configure your boat according to your water activities.

But Bombard has especially focused on price in order to provide boats that are 20% more affordable on average, positioning the brand as the best value for money in the industry!

As a full-fledged brand of the Z Nautic Group, Bombard benefits from Zodiac's expertise, both in terms of design and after-sales services, with an exceptional 2-year warranty for the hull and 5-year warranty for the tube.

This new offer will enable the brand to accelerate its international development.

The launch took place at the Nautic in Paris in December before a showcase in Phuket for the Thailand Yacht Show in January 2019.

Bombard RIBs are on show at the Zodiac Nautic Group display at the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019, being held at Royal Phuket Marina. The show is open from 2pm to 8pm daily until Sunday (Jan 13), when the show will close at 7pm.

