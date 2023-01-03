A Saturday Brunch Affair at Firefly

British International School, Phuket
Experience an afternoon of DJ beats, pool volleyball, classic drinks with a local twist, delicious brunch eats including salads, an oyster and lobster bar, a carvery station with roasted beef, chicken and honey ham, and an Italian station including pizzas, pasta and more! January 28th at 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm · THB 1,890++ per person (food only). * Local Prive Members receive 10% discount on beverages at the event and 10% discount for earlybird bookings View more:https://cutt.ly/O2fGKMf Book now: fb.bookings@pavilionshotels.com

Person : fb.bookings@pavilionshotels.com
Address : 31 Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
Phone : 076 317 600

 

Phuket community
Experts urge end to COVID fear as gates swing open

Pooliekev@ spot on - the lack of long clinical trials and adequate testing (for good reason at the t...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

Improve public transport -simple solution but taxi mafia won’t allow that - consequence is carnage...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

@Kurt- Please don't do that as you may end up in the monkey house. You have to also consider tha...(Read More)

Russia strikes Ukraine hours before the New Year

@Kurt. You'll be volunteering to go and 'neutralise' these Russian animals and criminals...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

of 6 accidents, how many involve foreigners? none? and 1 death? also local driver? maybe its hight t...(Read More)

Experts urge end to COVID fear as gates swing open

@Kurt. There is nothing that says Sinovac/Sinopharm is any less effective than the much vaunted, pot...(Read More)

Patong Beach cleared of 12 tons of trash in New Year cleanup

@JohnC. And you wish a repeat of that day? so we can have pristine beaches? You are one sick man. ...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

Hmmm- if only they started with all the establishments that RENT the bikes and prosecuted THEM. Some...(Read More)

Curbs likely for Chinese arrivals

Actually Haraldski, most respiratory infections (Covid, TB etc) are passed on by exhaled droplets. T...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

I am going to visit 3 rental shops, wil pretend to rent a motorbike, not having a motorbike license....(Read More)

 

