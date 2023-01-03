A Saturday Brunch Affair at Firefly

Start From: Saturday 28 January 2023, 12:00PM to Saturday 28 January 2023, 03:00PM

Experience an afternoon of DJ beats, pool volleyball, classic drinks with a local twist, delicious brunch eats including salads, an oyster and lobster bar, a carvery station with roasted beef, chicken and honey ham, and an Italian station including pizzas, pasta and more! January 28th at 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm · THB 1,890++ per person (food only). * Local Prive Members receive 10% discount on beverages at the event and 10% discount for earlybird bookings View more:https://cutt.ly/O2fGKMf Book now: fb.bookings@pavilionshotels.com