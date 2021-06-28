The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘A Quiet Place’ returns with a bang

‘A Quiet Place’ returns with a bang

Cinemas are back open and the movies are back with a BANG! There has been no ‘slow-opening’ when it comes to blockbusters being released with one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year opening this week… after a delay of exactly a year (thanks COVID!).


By David Griffiths

Tuesday 29 June 2021, 11:00AM

Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds in ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ (2020). Photo: IMDB

Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds in ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ (2020). Photo: IMDB

Back in 2018 genre film fans were shocked when real-life husband and wife team John Krasinski (the American NBC version of The Office) and Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow) brought their passion project, titled A Quiet Place, to the big screen. The film itself was a virtual cinematic masterpiece and fans began asking for a sequel almost straight away. Now that sequel has landed with A Quiet Place Part II and once again those fans are going to be enthralled.

Part II picks up exactly where the original film left off. The subsequent fire, thanks to the finale of Part 1, sees Evelyn Abbott (Blunt) and her kids, Regan (Millicent Simmonds – Wonderstruck) and Marcus (Noah Jupe – Honey Boy), seeking shelter elsewhere while the creatures still hunt them down whenever they make a noise.

They soon find shelter in an old mill alongside family friend Emmett (Cillian Murphy – Inception), but when Regan finds a radio transmission on her father’s radio she becomes insistent that the group travel to where the feed is being transmitted from. She soon makes it known that if the others don’t follow her she is willing to go it alone.

It becomes very obvious early on with Part II that as a filmmaker Krasinki wanted to make this film bigger and better than the original but without losing that ‘indie’ feel that was so obvious in the first film – and to his credit he manages to do that. The opening sequence which is a short prequel to the event is mind-blowing – brilliantly directed and still has a small town feel to it which makes it perfect fodder for those that love shows like Stranger Things.

From there though the film returns to the almost slower pace that made the first film so special. The film focuses on characterisation whether it be the audience being frustrated at behaviour of Marcus that often puts his family at risk or the emotional growth that we see from Regan this time around. The fact that the people behind the camera also had the sense to risk a large portion of this film being carried by young Millicent Simmonds pays off as well.

Simmonds is brilliant in this film and often steals scenes from her more experienced co-stars like Emily Blunt. She uses her deafness to her advantage in her portrayal of her character on screen and some of the film’s most important and memorable moments are played out with her alongside Cillian Murphy. Both Murphy and Simmonds are also made look even better by Krasinski and his cinematographer, Polly Morgan (Lucy in the Sky), who frequently give small nods to cult classics like Alien throughout the film.

MGID

The real key to A Quiet Place Part II working so well as a film though is the fact that Krasinski never allows this film to give in to the cheesiness that Hollywood so often feels these films need. There are no tacky, throw-away lines placed into the film to try and get a cheap life and there are certainly none of those laughable jump scares that seem to litter horror and sci-fi films these days. It is obvious that Krasinski has learnt his craft by watching the films of the masters – directors like Spielberg, Carpenter and Scott, and thankfully for fans of the genre their work is mirrored in his.

The Quiet Place Part II is better suited to those that have already seen the original film. While the flashback at the start of the film does do enough to give newcomers a bit of back-story once the film comes back to the current day there are things that happen that would only be understood by those who have seen the original. The great news is that for fans of the original this is a more than worthy watch and it reveals Millicent Simmonds as a future star in a role that is now truly memorable.

A Quiet Place Part II is now showing in cinemas in Phuket.

4/5 Stars

David Griffiths has been working as a film and music reviewer for over 20 years. That time has seen him work in radio, television and in print. You can follow him at www.facebook.com/subcultureentertainmentaus

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Beach cleanup finds syringe, oil-smothered ropes
Family Fun Here We Come
THIS IS THE MOMENT: A Song for Thailand
Hari’s idea: A call for all expats
Into the Fire: On a beach in Phuket, an act of kindness leads British volunteer to life’s calling
On Campus: The 4Cs for Change
Megan Fox goes ‘Rogue’
Soi Dog Foundation calls for CDC to revise ban on import of dogs into the USA
Phuket IVA to hold employment assistance fair
NXPO, Thai Space Settlement Design Competition join hands
‘Friends: The Reunion’ breaks records, breaks barriers
Sustainably Yours: Three green entrepreneurs
The Walrus and the Whistleblower: Heart-breaking documentary shines light on cruel corporate greed
iNoble Clinics in Phuket Expand into the Expat Market
[VIDEO] Phuket: You Should Go There #4 - Kamala

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

I'd like to make a point of thanking the people at Jungceylon yesterday for an excellent service...(Read More)

Navy, Marine Police to help ensure Sandbox tourists do not leave Phuket by boat within first 14 days

Another strong selling point for tourists, exclusively for them - a 14 days prison sentence! I'm...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

@Christy’s comment on foreign workers at a Layan 7 camp sounds exactly same as foreign non-workers...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

Why to have a 'Digital Minister'? As a Official said here recently, most apps are not workin...(Read More)

Welcome back home

Why am I reminded of the "Summer Season" travesty when dozens of tourists drowned because ...(Read More)

Welcome back home

Yes, you will make Thailand your residence when your home country restricts your return. They are no...(Read More)

Phuket suffers seventh COVID death in ongoing outbreak

Skip I'm no fan of Sinovac but it has some use to prevent serious illness and death, and yes bre...(Read More)

Navy, Marine Police to help ensure Sandbox tourists do not leave Phuket by boat within first 14 days

A looong article in order to make something important that is not important at all. But that is a go...(Read More)

Double dose Sinovac ‘up to 91% effective’ against Alpha strain

Lelecuneo@ your field of expertise is what, exactly ? ...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

Thank you Dave C for all of your efforts to help others. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
https://sgssecurity.com/
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 