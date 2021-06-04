A plea for your support

Do you have less than 3 Baht a day for The Phuket News? It is tough times for all of us.



By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 June 2021, 04:00PM

Many will know that The Phuket News is a critical means of information here in Phuket.

However, over the last 12 months advertising revenue has dropped traumatically and therefore our ability to provide a free daily news update email has diminished. We rely on our fantastic staff and have no revenue to pay for them to continue to provide the news we need to know in Phuket.

As a result we have introduced a charge to help cover our costs of bringing you timely and important updates. For B1,500 a year, 33% off if signed up by Jun 30, 2021, you will receive an email at 7pm each evening with key Phuket updates.

For those who still want free news you can subscribe to a free weekly email update, sent every Sunday evening.

This has not been an easy decision but we need new sources of revenue to cover our staff costs so we can deliver you the news you need to know.

Sign up today - https://www.thephuketnews.com/subscribe-newsalert-daily.php

Thanking you for your continued support.

Regards.

Jason Beavan