BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

A Musical Journey: from Classical to Present

A Musical Journey: from Classical to Present

Start From: Saturday 18 December 2021, 06:30PM to Saturday 18 December 2021, 07:30PM

Join us on the 18th December 2021, 6:30pm, as Phuket School of Music presents A Musical Journey: from Classical to Present, featuring Dr Marie-Charline Foccroulle, piano. Performing the music by Beethoven, Schubert, Berlioz, Brahms, Saint Saëns and more, she’ll be joined by Anna Konoplova, violin and Carla Chiappa, vocal, in an evening of classical music at Phuket School of Music Recital Studio. RSVP: (Seat reservation required) email admin@phuket-music.com Line: phuket-music WhatsApp: 0931019051 - limited seating capacity - Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required on the event site - age limit: 6 yrs and above only Artist photo credit: Dorina Milas www.phuket-music.com

Person : New
Phone : 076603940

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Phuket launches 100% helmet campaign, with fines

Chain up there bikes until they return with a helmet and receipt for fine - that will knock it on th...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

Kurt@ not correct - drivers off tour buses between BKK and Pattaya on death alley road used to flee ...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

When 3 boys on a scooter crashed into me, they began to run until they saw I was 'whitey'. T...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

The only reason Thailand isn't rated # 1 in traffic fatalities is they don't count later de...(Read More)

Phuket marks 62 new COVID cases, one new death

QFoot, it seems that on Phuket is Vachira Hospital with Saphan Indoor Stadium as vaccination locatio...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

@Timothy, a Thai driver only flees the accident scene when he hits/kill another Thai. He than fears ...(Read More)

Longer quarantine for ‘sandbox’ visitors

Does it make sense any longer just block a few African countries ( exceptThai/diplomats who are allo...(Read More)

Longer quarantine for ‘sandbox’ visitors

So, is the Test & Go Scheme (1 night SHA hotel quarantine) also ending from Dec 16, as it is a p...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

Here we go again. I read a couple days ago about a tourist being killed in a minivan crash in Chiang...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

More chance of being shot by a gun toting crazy in US guess that’s why many Americans come and liv...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Exotic Fishing Thailand
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
CBRE Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 