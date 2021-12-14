A Musical Journey: from Classical to Present

Start From: Saturday 18 December 2021, 06:30PM to Saturday 18 December 2021, 07:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Join us on the 18th December 2021, 6:30pm, as Phuket School of Music presents A Musical Journey: from Classical to Present, featuring Dr Marie-Charline Foccroulle, piano. Performing the music by Beethoven, Schubert, Berlioz, Brahms, Saint Saëns and more, she’ll be joined by Anna Konoplova, violin and Carla Chiappa, vocal, in an evening of classical music at Phuket School of Music Recital Studio. RSVP: (Seat reservation required) email admin@phuket-music.com Line: phuket-music WhatsApp: 0931019051 - limited seating capacity - Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required on the event site - age limit: 6 yrs and above only Artist photo credit: Dorina Milas www.phuket-music.com