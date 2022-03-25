BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

A loss for the Vagabonds, but a victory for local charity

A loss for the Vagabonds, but a victory for local charity

RUGBY: The Phuket Vagabonds may have lost the game last Saturday (Mar 19), but they certainly won the day with an excellent showcase of rugby across age groups and genders.

Rugby
By Anthony Van Sleeuwen

Saturday 26 March 2022, 10:00AM

Vagabonds and ACF Barbarians with junior vagabonds. Photo: Louis Greeff

Vagabonds and ACF Barbarians with junior vagabonds. Photo: Louis Greeff

Vagabonds coach Dave Walker (left) detailing trauning drills with Vagabonds Womens’ players. Photo: Neil Quail

Vagabonds coach Dave Walker (left) detailing trauning drills with Vagabonds Womens’ players. Photo: Neil Quail

Try time for Vagabonds Juniors. Photo: Neil Quail

Try time for Vagabonds Juniors. Photo: Neil Quail

ACF kids enjoying their day at the ACG. Photo: Neil Quail

ACF kids enjoying their day at the ACG. Photo: Neil Quail

Vagabonds Women going through ruck practice with coach Walker

Vagabonds Women going through ruck practice with coach Walker

« »

Despite the ACF Barbarians coming home strong to secure a 20-7 victory off the back of captain Paul Rothwell’s kicking boot, Saturday’s game at the Alan Cook Ground (ACG) was a testament to the efforts of the Phuket Vagabonds in recent years with a Junior Academy exhibition touch game, the first ever Vagabonds Women’s team training, a thrilling encounter between the Vagabonds team and the talented Barbarians and a commendable B45,000 raised for the Asia Center Foundation Scholarship Fund.

The island’s future rugby stars put on an excellent show for the crowd, displaying the skills they have been developing across months of Saturday morning Academy sessions. Parents, coaches and players alike were delighted to see the efforts of the early morning sessions come to fruition in a fast paced and thoroughly entertaining touch contest with a very close final score of 31-26. The strong attendance and support for the curtain raiser event will only encourage the Junior Academy to establish regular competition moving forward.

Women’s rugby has been developing at a rate of knots in recent years with professional competitions being established around the world. With a Women’s World Cup to be held in New Zealand in October this year, that interest is sure to only increase.

Many of the regions social rugby tournaments now also include a women’s division including the annual Bangkok 10s, Pattaya 10s and the Phuket 10s providing excellent opportunities for local teams to get involved. The Phuket Vagabonds have taken up the challenge with local rugby enthusiast Alicia Niemand leading the charge in putting together the first Vagabonds Women’s team.

Their initial training session was held prior to the men’s game on Saturday under the guidance of coach Dave Walker. It was an excellent introduction to the game’s fundamentals and a fantastic foundation to build from. Any ladies interested in joining the team are encouraged to contact the Vagabonds directly for more information.

For the main event, once again the Phuket Vagabonds provided fans with a gripping, physical encounter which has the crowd questioning if these guys really are good mates off the pitch!

The ACF Barbarians however were too good on the day. The return of the always impressive Shaun Kober had the Vagabonds on the back foot early with a strong individual try and numerous midfields runs testing the defense. His on-target cover defense also made it challenging for the Vagabonds speed men to find open space.

It was some smart rugby from the Vagabond Richard Pompilis however, that found the Barbarians napping down the short side of a scrum and set the winger darting for the try line and to level the scores.

The arm wrestle continued over the next few quarters before sharpshooter Paul Rothwell converted a penalty to give the Bah Bah’s some breathing space. Rothwell further extended the score line with a cheeky but brilliant chip and regather putting himself over the line.

A late Vagabonds comeback was let down by some unfortunate handling errors and lack of accuracy at set piece before Rothwell put the game out of reach with another penalty for a final score of 20-7.

The real victors of the day however were the kids of the Asia Center Foundation Scholarship fund with the Vagabonds raising over B45,000 in entry donations and raffles for the day. The Vagabonds and the Asia Center Foundation would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to all that came out to support and provide an opportunity for the underprivileged.

A final thank you also goes out to the ACG for another excellent event, which has the ground further establishing itself as a home of mixed sport in Phuket.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Verstappen opens title account with Jeddah victory
Perez takes first career pole in Jeddah after Schumacher smash
Pongsakorn wins gold at the Dubai World Championships
Ferrari’s back!
Italy miss out on World Cup again, Bale shines for Wales
Man United hold talks with Erik ten Hag over manager’s job
World tennis No.1 Ashleigh Barty announces shock retirement
Phuket’s disabled athletes prepare for Sisaket Games
Thai rider Somkiat makes GP history
Liverpool set up FA Cup semi-final clash with Man City
Leclerc leads Ferrari one-two in Bahrain after Red Bull collapse
France beat England to seal Grand Slam in style
Leclerc on pole for season opener in Bahrain
Cows take series lead after nail biting comeback victory
New cars, old rivals: Verstappen and Hamilton renew battle in 2022

 

Phuket community
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge

Last paragraph makes no sense. Arrivals in January should be at least 50,000 a day (working back fro...(Read More)

Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues

Flip... flop... flip... flop... flip... ... ... flop Welcome to Thailand....(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Rich people are not going to want to reside in a developing country with a corrupted police force ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong public transport drivers shine again

Anyone stupid enoug to leave the keys in their vehicle and walk away is asking for trouble. Anyone s...(Read More)

Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022

Renowned resort city??? Who thought that one up! LOL. We didn't notice anyone turning lights off...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

Yesterday there were only 9 infected arrivals. Surely that reflects the low numbers of tourists comi...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Venom in the tail. ..."Things come with certain limitations". These limitations give you a...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

@ Sir Burr, the answer on your question is: A Thai bureaucraat who arrives in morning at his office...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

The true Phuket tourism drama is contained in what ms Nanrhasiri is NOT talking about. It's a b...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

A new piece of TAT fantasy: The "Multiplier Effect". Let's wait for next TAT fairy tai...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 