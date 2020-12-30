BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

A lookback at a tumultuous year

A lookback at a tumultuous year

WORLD: The COVID-19 pandemic cast a long pall over 2020 but it also saw President Donald Trump beaten by Joe Biden in a tumultuous US election and the Black Lives Matter movement shake the world.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Chinesedeathdisastersenvironmenthealthpoliticsweatherviolence
By AFP

Thursday 31 December 2020, 09:00AM

Wuhan, China where the COVID-19 virus that has crippled the world originated. Photo: AFP.

Wuhan, China where the COVID-19 virus that has crippled the world originated. Photo: AFP.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden contest the 2020 US Presidential election. Photo: AFP.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden contest the 2020 US Presidential election. Photo: AFP.

George Floyd’s face on a mural in Berlin, Germany. Photo: AFP.

George Floyd’s face on a mural in Berlin, Germany. Photo: AFP.

Britain became the first country to leave the European Union following its 2016 Brexit referendum. Photo: AFP.

Britain became the first country to leave the European Union following its 2016 Brexit referendum. Photo: AFP.

Police fire tear gas at protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong on July 2. Photo: AFP.

Police fire tear gas at protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong on July 2. Photo: AFP.

A huge explosion left 200 people dead and over 6,500 injured in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut in August. Photo: AFP.

A huge explosion left 200 people dead and over 6,500 injured in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut in August. Photo: AFP.

Pro-democracy protesters take part in an anti-government rally at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok in October. Photo: AFP.

Pro-democracy protesters take part in an anti-government rally at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok in October. Photo: AFP.

A bush fire burns in the town of Moruya, south of Batemans Bay in New South Wales, Australia on Jan 4, 2020. Photo: AFP.

A bush fire burns in the town of Moruya, south of Batemans Bay in New South Wales, Australia on Jan 4, 2020. Photo: AFP.

« »

Here are some of the key events of the year:

Rampaging virus

On January 11, less than two weeks after it alerts a cluster of pneumonia cases “of unknown cause”, Beijing announces its first death from an illness which will become known as COVID-19.

By March a pandemic has been declared and a month later half of humanity is in lockdown as governments scramble to halt its spread.

Massive state aid programmes are rolled out to save jobs as the International Monetary Fund predicts recession, with the global economy shrinking by 4.4%.

In November, drug companies announce positive results for several vaccines as a second wave of cases lashes the planet.

Within a month, the first shots are being given but by Christmas some 1.7 million people are dead, with the US the worst hit.

Iranian roulette

The world holds its breath after top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani is killed in a US drone strike in Iraq on January 3, days after pro-Iranian protesters storm the US embassy in Baghdad.

Iran retaliates by launching a volley of missiles at bases in Iraq housing US troops. The same day, it shoots down a Ukrainian passenger plane “in error” shortly after take off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

Tensions mount again at the end of November when top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is assassinated, with Tehran blaming Israel.

Brexit endgame

Britain becomes the first country to leave the European Union on January 31 following its 2016 Brexit referendum.

But crucial talks on future ties and trade with the bloc drag on for months, breaking deadline after deadline as negotiators try to avert a hard Brexit before a last-gasp deal on Christmas Eve.

While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims victory, Scotland’s anti-Brexit leader Nicola Sturgeon says its future is “an independent, European nation”.

US-Taliban accord

The US and the Taliban sign a deal in Doha on February 29, with all foreign forces to quit Afghanistan by May 2021 after nearly two decades of war.

Talks between the Afghan government and insurgents start in September, but fighting rages on as the Taliban launch attack after attack and a string of civil society figures are assassinated.

The Pentagon is due to pull 2,000 of 4,500 US soldiers out of the country by January 15, 2021.

George Floyd killed

The killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, by white police officers on May 25 in Minneapolis sparks protests across the US and inspires anti-racism rallies across the world.

The Black Lives Matter movement leads to a major debate about race and the toppling of statues of figures linked to slavery or colonisation.

Hong Kong clampdown

In June, a year after a massive wave of demonstrations, China imposes a sweeping new security law on Hong Kong that opponents say undermines the semi-autonomous city’s liberties, promised under its handover from Britain in 1997.

Pro-democracy lawmakers are ousted, harassed and arrested. In December, three prominent Hong Kong activists are jailed including Joshua Wong.

Thais rise up

Students spark pro-democracy protests in July that roll on for the rest of the year calling for a new constitution, reform of the untouchable monarchy, and for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha to resign.

Beirut blast

A massive explosion on August 4 destroys much of Beirut’s port and devastates swathes of the capital, killing more than 200 and injuring at least 6,500.

The blast from a vast stockpile of ammonium nitrate fertiliser devastates an already teetering Lebanese economy and the credibility of its governing elite.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Fires and hurricanes

Enormous bushfires rage across Australia in what becomes known as its “Black Summer” while in September San Francisco and other regions of the American West Coast wake to orange skies as the state’s largest ever inferno breaks out.

In November, two hurricanes devastate Central America, leaving more than 200 dead.

The Navalny affair

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is flown to Berlin in a medically induced coma after becoming violently ill after he boarded an internal flight to Moscow.

Tests reveal he was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. Navalny accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to kill him and later releases a recording where he appears to trick the alleged agent responsible into telling him the poison was put in his underpants.

Crisis in Belarus

Belarus strongman President Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed victory in August 9 elections sparks four months of anti-government protests, centred on his main rival, political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Opposition leaders are jailed or driven into exile.

Israel’s new friends

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalise ties with Israel on September 15 as Palestinians condemn the move as a “stab in the back”.

The next month Donald Trump announces that Sudan is joining them, while in November unconfirmed reports of a secret trip to Saudi Arabia by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sparks speculation that the kingdom is set to follow.

In another twist, Morocco “resumed relations” with Israel on December 10 in return for the US recognising its claim to Western Sahara.

China tensions

2020 sees China’s relations with several countries nosedive, with US President Donald Trump calling COVID-19 the “China virus” and saying Beijing is responsible for “a mass worldwide killing”.

They also clash over the repression of Turkic speaking Uighur minority in the Chinese region of Xinjiang, as well as the national security law imposed on Hong Kong.

Australia agitates Beijing by demanding a full, transparent investigation be made into the origins of COVID-19 which sees tensions escalate and several trade deals falter.

The UK also raises concerns over the Uighur and Hong Kong situations and relationships sour when it confirms Huawei will not be part of the countries infrastructure plans moving forward.

The strained relations between Beijing and Taiwan continue to fracture and several nations across APAC claim China is both illegally claiming and constructing land that is not rightfully theirs.

Biden beats Trump

Deeply-divided Americans vote in record numbers in the November presidential election between outgoing Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

After four days of nail biting, Biden takes the White House by seven million votes. Trump cries fraud without evidence and has yet to concede defeat.

Nagorno-Karabakh

Heavy fighting for the Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which broke away from Azerbaijan after a war in the 1990s, goes on for 45 days.

Several thousand die before a Kremlin-brokered peace deal on November 9, with Armenians losing swathes of territory to Azerbaijan forces.

Ethiopia: Tigray conflict

Ethiopian Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy Ahmed orders a military response to attacks on federal army camps in the dissident northern Tigray region.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front - which has dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades - denies responsibility and says the reported attacks are a pretext for an “invasion”.

Federal forces take the Tigrayan capital on November 28.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket road deaths hold at zero
Phuket nightlife venues face COVID compliance crackdown
Man slain in Phuket car park over ‘personal dispute’
National Office of Buddhism launches online NYE prayers
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier: Stay home for NYE?! Phuket inmates move into new prison! || December 30
New Phuket Provincial Hall to be finished by July
Wuhan virus cases ‘may be 10 times higher than reported’
Tiered bans on gatherings imposed nationwide over COVID
Cabinet adds new eight new public holidays for 2021
Cambodia’s Hun Sen hails extraction of country’s ‘first drop of oil’
Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger 
Illegal migrants can apply to stay, cabinet confirms
End of dangerous Patong beach road woes ‘coming soon’
Stay home, urges Prayut
New Phuket Prison receives first guests

 

Phuket community
Tiered bans on gatherings imposed nationwide over COVID

First 22 provinces, than 33, 37, and now already silently 48 infected provinces. And 'we' d...(Read More)

New Phuket Provincial Hall to be finished by July

B450 mn + 30% = B598 mn. So, B52 mn more to find somewhere. Anyway, it looks like the illegal Myanm...(Read More)

Rewat sets sights on helping COVID unemployed, people without incomes

One can only enter Thailand illegally, not just Phuket as it is not a independent nation. And by the...(Read More)

End of dangerous Patong beach road woes ‘coming soon’

Fantastic to see. Great outcome and good to see this sort of work being done while the roads are qui...(Read More)

Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger 

Daily Traffic Accident Report (24 hrs.) Now 30/12/2020 since 00.00 - 23.59 78 Deaths 3,975...(Read More)

Tiered bans on gatherings imposed nationwide over COVID

Good move! In Australia we now have strict boarder controls in place as we have yet another outbreak...(Read More)

New Phuket Provincial Hall to be finished by July

Well, for me that building looks already worn down. And maybe besides of some wires, pipes and pai...(Read More)

COVID situation ‘more serious’

@kurt @cyberspider: I am pretty sure that there won't be many tourists heading to TH when they...(Read More)

Illegal migrants can apply to stay, cabinet confirms

yet if you are a foreign business owner or worker from a western country you pay a fortune for less ...(Read More)

Cabinet adds new eight new public holidays for 2021

Should spread the virus around nicely......good to see Thailand takes yet another stride in the dire...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
K9 Point
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Benihana Phuket
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thai Residential

 