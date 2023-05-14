A handful of golds for Thai pugilists

SEA GAMES: Thai boxers ran rings around their opponents as they captured five out of six gold medals at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia yesterday (May 13).

SEA-Games

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 14 May 2023, 11:37AM

Carrying hopes: Weightlifter Sanikun Thanasan competes in the women’s 49kg final. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thanarat Saengphet won the men’s 51kg title, beating Rogen Siaga Ladon of the Philippines 5-0 in the final.

Defending champion Somchay Wongsuwan beat Cambodia’s Ven Ratha 4-1 in the men’s 63.5kg final and Jakkapong Yomkhot retained the men’s 86kg title with a 5-0 victory over Indonesia’s Maikhel Roberrd Muskita, reports the Bangkok Post.

Atichai Phoemsap was the only Thai fighter who lost yesterday as he went down to Vietnam’s Bui Phuoc Tung via a second round knockout in the men’s 71kg final.

In the women’s boxing event, Jutamas Jitpong defeated Irish Ardiente Magno of the Philippines 5-0 in the 54kg final and Baison Manikon beat Cambodia’s Diday Dana by RSC in round three of the 75kg decider.

Meanwhile, Rio Olympic Games gold medal winning lifter Sanikun Thanasan won the women’s 49kg title with a combined lift of 191kg.

Sanikun finished well ahead of Philippines’ Lovely Vidal Inan, who took silver with 178kg while Luluk Diana Tri Wijayana of Indonesia won bronze with 173kg.

Sanikun, formerly known as Sopita, won the Rio 2016 gold medal in the same category.

Thada Somboon-uan took silver in the men’s 55kg with a total lift of 248kg. The gold medal went to Vietnam’s Lai Gia Thanh (261) while Indonesia’s Muhammad Husni (233) claimed bronze.

Teerapat Chomchuen got bronze in the men’s 61kg division with 296kg. Eko Yuri Irawan of Indonesia won gold with 303kg and John Febuar Manguroban Ceniza of the Philippines took bronze with 297kg.

Thai golfers completed a double in the team events.

Eila Galitsky and Navaporn Soontriyapas combined to win the women’s team gold after beating Indonesia’s Elaine Widjaja and Holly Victoria Halim 2-0.

The men’s team of Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Arsit Areephun and Jiradech Chaowarat sealed the title by beating Vietnam 2-1 in the gold medal match.

Eila had won the individual silver medal earlier in the week.

There was also a Thai double in petanque as they claimed titles in both the women’s triples and the men’s triples finals.

The women’s team beat Laos 13-0 in the final while the men’s team defeated hosts Cambodia 13-2.

In judo, Pitima Thaweerattanasinp and Suphattra Jaikhumkhao won gold in the women’s ju no kata event.

In sepak takraw, Thailand won the gold medal after they defeated Cambodia 3-0 in the final match of the men’s team regu round-robin competition.

In cricket, the Thai women’s team delivered another gold after their victory over Indonesia by a whopping 103 runs in the 50-over final.

Batting first, Thailand amassed 130 runs after losing all 10 wickets in 35.3 over. Sornnarin Tippoch (27) and Natthakan Chantham (23) were the two major contributors.

Indonesia were bowled out for a paltry 37 runs in 27.4 overs.

Tennis star Lanlana Tararudee had to settle for silver after losing to Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia 6-7, 7-6, 7-5 in the women’s singles final.

In the women’s doubles semi-finals, Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech beat Beatrice Gumulya and Fitriana Sabrina of Indonesia 6-1, 6-0.

They will play Aldila Sutjiadi and Jessy Priskila Rompies in the final after the Indonesians beat another Thai duo Lanlana and Punnin Kovapitukted 6-2, 4-6, 10-4.

In cycling, Jutatip Maneephan won silver in the women’s road individual mass start with a time of 2:48.39 hours. The gold medal went to arch-rival Nguyen Thi That of Vietnam and Zubir Nur Aisyah Mohamad of Malaysia.

In gymnastics, Thailand won three silver medals from the men’s aerobic individual, women’s aerobic individual and trio events.

The Thai women’s volleyball team beat Philippines 3-0 in the semi-finals.

Coach takes blame for Chaba Kaew’s shock loss

Meanwhile, Thailand women’s football coach Naruepol Kaenson says he is to blamed for Chaba Kaew’s shock 4-2 semi-final loss to Myanmar in the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia on Friday night.

The Thais squandered a 2-0 lead to go down to Myanmar as their dream of wresting the crown from Vietnam ended in a nightmare at the Army Stadium in Phnom Penh.

It was a historic result for Myanmar who made it to the final of the women’s football event of the biennial Games for the first time.

They will face Vietnam in tomorrow’s final after the defending champions trounced hosts Cambodia 4-0 in the other semi-final on Friday.

Thailand will battle it out with Cambodia for the third place tomorrow.

Naruepol congratulated the Myanmar team on their victory and admitted both he and his side made numerous mistakes in the semi-final.

“Myanmar played some excellent football today but we made many mistakes as well,” said Naruepol.

“We were especially pretty bad in the second half and had a lot of problems with our positional play.

“We were never in control of things on the pitch and Myanmar attacked and scored goals.

“I don’t want to put the blame on the players because I was also slow to react to the situation. I should have been faster in making changes.

“The team’s performance and results were my responsibility so if anyone is to be blamed then it would have to be me.

“We don’t want to go back empty-handed so we will try our best to take the bronze.”

The Chaba Kaew were two goals ahead within the first 18 minutes of the match with Saowaluk Pengngarm and Orapin Waenngern scoring.

Myanmar pulled one back shortly before halftime through Yu Per Khine before they went on to fire three unanswered goals in the second half.

Win Theingi Tun (48), San Thaw Thaw (52) and Myat Noe Khin (90+2) struck after the break to extend Thailand’s wait for the women’s football crown by another two years.