A formula for success: QSIP initiatives extend excellence in Math into Arts and Life

Students from QSI International School of Phuket participated in the World Math Games competition for the school year of 2017-18. We are pleased to announce that students from our school ranked #1 in mathematics in all of Phuket and ranked #2 in all of Thailand.

Friday 6 July 2018, 11:00AM

Overall our school ranked 60th in the whole world, based on the results provided by the World Mathematics Organization for the school year 2017-18.

The World Math Games are an event held every year and challenges students and schools to compete, mathematically, for ranking. The World Math Games are sponsored by Unicef (the United Nations Children Fund) and was, also, originally created by another sponsor, Nasa (National Aeronautics and Space Administration).

One of our students finished the World Math Games in the top 125 (out of 4-6 million students competing), at one point of the competition he was ranking 21st in the world. We, here at QSI, are so proud of him and of all of our students showing Thailand and the world, the potential and capabilities provided by the QSI International School of Phuket academic curriculum!

QSI International School of Phuket is centrally located, easily accessible from all locations on the island. QSIP is a private, non-profit institution that opened in September of 2000. It offers an exemplary education in English language for elementary and secondary students.

Our warm and welcoming school community makes an ideal place for children to learn and grow. This is one of the factors that allows our students to thrive, be it mathematically as proven above, or through our Science curriculum. There are many disciplines of study here at QSI, I am going to highlight the amazing opportunities and accomplishments set by QSI students.

“Pure mathematics is, in its way, the poetry of logical ideas.” (A. Einstein)

Here at QSI International School of Phuket we pride ourselves, not only in the warm, family-orientated atmosphere we provide for all of our students, but for the level of excellence we motivate our students to pursue. To get involved! Our students cherish the abundance of opportunities we, here at QSI, continue to offer. And our students have taken it to heart. A few of our recent endeavours undertaken by our student body have produced amazing results, in the disciplines of Science, Math and the Arts.

A few of the achievements our students thrived at in the Sciences recently include collaboration with the Mai Khao Turtle Foundation. Every year the Foundation releases baby turtles into the ocean in an attempt to increase the indigenous turtle populations. Our students worked in high collaboration with the Foundation, not only being recognised by the Mai Khao Foundation as an integral part of its success, but our students have been recognised, internationally and awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture, C.I.T.E.S. (conservation of endangered species) a Certificate of Appreciation.

Other events include our annual “Mineral Lick” excursion. The students here at QSI International School of Phuket are given special permission to enter prohibited government land (Thailand jungle), camp, and deposit specific minerals to the biology of Thailand wilderness in an attempt to further promote wildlife populations. The students learn the importance of practising good citizenship and servitude to our Planet Earth. These are just a couple of examples of the wonderful things we do here at QSI International School of Phuket to promote success for all of our students.

In terms of our mathematics’ curriculum, as previously mentioned above, our students thrive in their proven abilities, on a local level, as well as internationally! Besides placing first in Phuket, second in all of Thailand, and 60th in the world, based on the World Mathematics Organization, our students excel with their NWEA [international Core Standards] MAP mathematical assessments. Students in Secondary School are expected to show a growth rate of +3 points [on their assessment], throughout the year. Our students, on average, show a mathematical growth rate of +8 points. This growth rate is approximately three times the international average expected. Yet another example of our students here at QSI International School of Phuket excelling and going “above and beyond” expectations.

“Our experience up to date justifies us in feeling sure that in Nature is actualized the ideal of mathematical simplicity.” (A. Einstein)

In conclusion, I am honoured to be an educator and to be a part of such a motivated, academic and intrinsically student-based institution. The stewardship of our students here, at QSI International School of Phuket expresses their drive for over-achieving, and the possibilities set forth by this institution, make it a privilege to experience and to be considered a member of “the QSI family”!

– Charles Dimpfl,

Head of Secondary,

QSI International School of Phuket.