BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘A Dark Christmas’ gets a Phuket review

‘A Dark Christmas’ gets a Phuket review

Emmy-nominated production designer and Phuket author Jim Newport has launched his latest book, ‘A Dark Christmas’, the fifth book in his popular ‘Vampire of Siam’ series. Here, fellow Phuket author Alastair Carthew gives his appraisal of the new novel.


By Alastair Carthew

Saturday 6 February 2021, 12:02PM

Jim Newport’s A DARK CHRISTMAS is a notably worthy addition to his ‘Vampire of Siam’ series as the author takes us on a familiar descriptive spin around Bangkok’s picturesque streets and down some of its darker alleys. The novel was inspired by the unfortunate death of a friend’s son and his Don Quixote tilt at seeking justice. And so it goes; exposing the endemic corruption sustained by an elitist system in which the rich and powerful are impervious to the pressures that would crush ordinary citizens.

Revisiting his friend Martin Larue in Bangkok after a long absence, 190-year-old ‘Vampire of Siam’ Ramonne Delacroix becomes embroiled in seeking revenge for the death of Hon, Martin’s piano prodigy adopted son.

Newport takes us on a familiar journey around The Big Mango and Phuket as Ramonne beheads Russian thugs, battles with a Thai Mafia figure and, inevitably in Thailand, befriends a mysterious Frenchwoman – Juliette, the former girlfriend of Martin’s deceased son. The couple embark on a jolly rampage of vengence, violence and wild sex. Juliette reveals that she herself is also a very old soul who was present for the French Revolution. Needless to say, the vampire is smitten.

Jim Newport writes fluently and accurately about his characters and the inescapably colourful locations of Bangkok and Phuket. His Ramonne is both likeable, yet gross. But if you read a vampire novel, beheadings and bloodsucking must be expected. 

Brightview Center

Martin and his loving Thai wife, Areeya, provide a softer counterbalance to the vampire’s dubious qualities. The plot – or plots – evolve, separate, then merge in a dexterous demonstration of the novelist’s artistry. Newport’s well-deserved reputation for writing fast paced, descriptive novels in his favourite genre is definitely enhanced in ‘A Dark Christmas’.

Alastair Carthew, author ’Proud, a tale of rampant ludicrousness’. ’Divine’s Choice’ (2021); editor ’Social Media and Elections in Asia-Pacific’, ’Political Polling in Asia-Pacific’; ’Environmental Journalism in Asia-Pacific’, former correspondent Newsweek, Thailand Tatler, Thailand Prestige, The Phuket News, Sydney Sun Herald, Christian Science Monitor.

Phuket resident Jim (James) Newport is a writer and Emmy-nominated Production Designer. A DARK CHRISTMAS is his 8th novel. Autographed copies of all Jim’s novels are available for B600 from jwnewport55@gmail.com. Digital copies are available at Amazon.com.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The rockin’ sounds of Pastel
King donates two tonnes of pet food to Soi Dog Foundation
Wetlands: Our answers to water insecurity
Green Thoughts: The beauty of floaters with an accent
‘Ideal Home’ an acquired taste
Painting a brighter future for an endangered species
Life makes the ‘Happiest Season’
Sustainably Yours: Preventing the next pandemic
Phuket’s International Veterans Association - Prepared For Anything
Blazing Saddles: Cycling in cycles
To the Moon, Mars and beyond
The slow burn of ‘The Midnight Sky’
Phuket Town’s evolving music scene
Unleashed: Dealing with family feuds
Tony Jaa joins the fray in Monster Hunter

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

Everything almost back to normal as seen in every part of Phuket right now, the V/Gov is saying. We...(Read More)

School director accused of rape now also faces firearms charge

Pulls out a weapon in a SCHOOL and isn't immediately locked up. Clearly just a 'misunderstan...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

LaLaLa, it is not fear mongering what speaks. It is the Thai setting in Quarantine, down loading app...(Read More)

Widespread water-supply outages to affect Patong, Karon, Chalong

No specific dates and hours given about PatongKaron/Kata and Chalong? It is a bloody shame. !00% Mi...(Read More)

Man who punched pregnant boss apologises for ‘blowing a fuse’

So him and his wife are both scum and expect that people will believe their pathetic diatribe. All t...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

Kurt, you also stop the fear mongering. More people die from cancer every year than - what the media...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

Covid-19 infections are spiking in West-Bangkok BP 6 Feb), meaning, it is just spreading now all ov...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

People from overseas still need to quarantine and in hotels costing $1,000 the only way the country ...(Read More)

Myanmar’s army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup

Correction: Rare Earth Mining in Burma (Myanmar). ...(Read More)

Myanmar’s army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup

,,,this may also explain the attempted genocide of the Rohinga Muslims. No different than "Chi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Benihana Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Dewa Phuket Resort
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand

 