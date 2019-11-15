Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

A competitive month for anglers

A competitive month for anglers

FISH THE EXOTIC: November is not only the start of the tourism high season here in Phuket, but also a busy month for fishing competitions in both salt- and freshwater.

Saturday 16 November 2019, 10:00AM

The Phuket Sportfishing Tournament (PST 2019) starts with registration this coming Wednesday night (Nov 20) at Rosi's Bar in Chalong.

The Phuket Sportfishing Tournament (PST 2019) starts with registration this coming Wednesday night (Nov 20) at Rosi's Bar in Chalong.

The Phuket Sportfishing Tournament (PST 2019) continues the long tradition of a major saltwater fishing tournament here in the beautiful waters surrounding Phuket. The event is a catch-and-release event for all billfish caught. Other more plentiful species will be kept and weighed.

The three-day tournament is for all age groups with competitors from all over the world. Junior anglers under 16 can enter for free and there are special prizes for both junior and lady anglers. There are some great sponsor prizes available with the main attraction being the Overall Winners Trophy and of course bragging rights.

Prizes are awarded based on accumulated points, which can make for some interesting fishing strategies. Sailfish experts such as Team Fish Eagle will most likely be targeting billfish, which are worth 125 points per sailfish, while other boats will probably try to boost their points totals with smaller species. Either way, it should be an exciting competition based on skill and of course the mood of the fish.

There are still spots available right up to the registration, which takes place at Rosi’s Bar in Chalong from 3pm to 8pm this coming Wednesday (Nov 20). The prize-giving party will also be at Rosi’s, on Nov 23 from 6pm onwards with DJ Jason Wilder on hand for both days. Anyone still looking for a boat for the event could try www.fishingbooker.com or local contact Jimmy at www.fishinginphuket.com, who is happy to point you in the right direction.

If you need further info, contact Tournament Director Walter Drier at +66 872700812 or by email at walter.d@chsmokehouse.com

Freshwater events also kicked off on Nov 1 with the start of the five-month long Exotic Fishing Thailand (EFT) Tagged Fish Event. This event is open to all anglers who buy a one day or multiple day ticket at Exotic Fishing Thailand. Fifty tagged fish have been released into the lake at EFT with prizes worth well over B1.5 million allocated among the 50 fish.

The minimum prize is worth B18,000 and the largest prize of two weeks’s free fishing is worth B80,000. The onsite scoreboard shows which fish have been caught and also which individual fish are worth which prizes. This has made for some interesting strategies so far with some anglers using their skills to target Siamese carp, which are worth more, and others targeting Amazon redtails, which are generally easier to catch. Entrants in the first week paying B1,000 to enter won prizes worth B80,000.

For more information contact ExoticFishingThailand@gmail.com for entry forms, rules and to make a booking to fish.

Make sure to pick up a copy of The Phuket News on Nov 29 to find out who were the top team at the PST 2019 and to get a detailed update on whose winning big at the Exotic Fishing Thailand tagged Fish event. 

Laguna Golf Phuket

– Mike Bailey

Email: exoticfishingthailand@gmail.com

Telephone: English 0883799377 or Thai 0811995922

https://www.facebook.com/Exotic-Fishing-Thailand-427820143951674/

Website: www.exoticfishingthailand.com

 

Scan for Fish the Exotic 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Laguna Phuket Triathlon to see clash of multiple champions
Tigers tame War Elephants in World Cup qualifier
Emotions got the better of me, says dropped Sterling
Alex Albon confirmed at Red Bull Racing for 2020
Saudi Arabia to host January Spanish Super Cup
Rally Australia cancelled because of raging bushfires
Gatland says no to All Blacks top job
Federer faces early ATP Finals exit after Thiem defeat, Djokovic cruises
Liverpool beat Man City to boost hopes of historic title triumph
Laguna Golf Phuket, Banyan Tree shine at World Golf Awards
Thai preparations for SEA Games kick off
Here's Every Thai Golfer Qualified For The PGA Tour
Juventus, Bayern and PSG seal last-16 berths, Man City made to wait
'Treat me like Laver', Court urges Tennis Australia
Wolves Academy youth football camp back in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Talking about the historical past of 'The Deep South' is very interesting. However, now Thai...(Read More)

MP Sira returns to Phuket over Kata condo saga

One thing is obvious. Governor, V/Governors, Mayors, Phuket Land Office completely lost control in t...(Read More)

Budget airlines ask for fuel tax cut

Lesser flights? Up to 15%? That is telling something about local and tourist travels. When the 5 bu...(Read More)

MP Sira returns to Phuket over Kata condo saga

Well...the upper crust power brokers and their corrupt wheeler dealers must be scrambling to find ou...(Read More)

Korean tourists injured as airport van slams ‘out-of-control’ car

Where I come from, whenever there is a rear-end collision, it is almost always the person in back...(Read More)

Korean tourists injured as airport van slams ‘out-of-control’ car

Speed-speed. Tailing-tailing. Wonder or tourist statements would be included in the final police r...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

CS, you can "suggest" many things, it has also been mentioned it was so Thailand would rem...(Read More)

MP Sira returns to Phuket over Kata condo saga

A very lot is wrong here. To many upset people. Are there so many irregularities, or even corruption...(Read More)

Man found dead in smoke-filled pickup, wife believes depression led to suicide

So...when the guys wife came back from work, she got the spare key and opened the truck door and tri...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Anglo is the operative word. Malay did not become independent of British rule until 1957. British a...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
The Sunday Brunch Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Naka Yai Island Beach House
Thanyapura Football
JW Marriott Phuket
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique