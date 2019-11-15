A competitive month for anglers

FISH THE EXOTIC: November is not only the start of the tourism high season here in Phuket, but also a busy month for fishing competitions in both salt- and freshwater.

The Phuket Sportfishing Tournament (PST 2019) starts with registration this coming Wednesday night (Nov 20) at Rosi's Bar in Chalong.

The Phuket Sportfishing Tournament (PST 2019) continues the long tradition of a major saltwater fishing tournament here in the beautiful waters surrounding Phuket. The event is a catch-and-release event for all billfish caught. Other more plentiful species will be kept and weighed.

The three-day tournament is for all age groups with competitors from all over the world. Junior anglers under 16 can enter for free and there are special prizes for both junior and lady anglers. There are some great sponsor prizes available with the main attraction being the Overall Winners Trophy and of course bragging rights.

Prizes are awarded based on accumulated points, which can make for some interesting fishing strategies. Sailfish experts such as Team Fish Eagle will most likely be targeting billfish, which are worth 125 points per sailfish, while other boats will probably try to boost their points totals with smaller species. Either way, it should be an exciting competition based on skill and of course the mood of the fish.

There are still spots available right up to the registration, which takes place at Rosi’s Bar in Chalong from 3pm to 8pm this coming Wednesday (Nov 20). The prize-giving party will also be at Rosi’s, on Nov 23 from 6pm onwards with DJ Jason Wilder on hand for both days. Anyone still looking for a boat for the event could try www.fishingbooker.com or local contact Jimmy at www.fishinginphuket.com, who is happy to point you in the right direction.

If you need further info, contact Tournament Director Walter Drier at +66 872700812 or by email at walter.d@chsmokehouse.com

Freshwater events also kicked off on Nov 1 with the start of the five-month long Exotic Fishing Thailand (EFT) Tagged Fish Event. This event is open to all anglers who buy a one day or multiple day ticket at Exotic Fishing Thailand. Fifty tagged fish have been released into the lake at EFT with prizes worth well over B1.5 million allocated among the 50 fish.

The minimum prize is worth B18,000 and the largest prize of two weeks’s free fishing is worth B80,000. The onsite scoreboard shows which fish have been caught and also which individual fish are worth which prizes. This has made for some interesting strategies so far with some anglers using their skills to target Siamese carp, which are worth more, and others targeting Amazon redtails, which are generally easier to catch. Entrants in the first week paying B1,000 to enter won prizes worth B80,000.

For more information contact ExoticFishingThailand@gmail.com for entry forms, rules and to make a booking to fish.

Make sure to pick up a copy of The Phuket News on Nov 29 to find out who were the top team at the PST 2019 and to get a detailed update on whose winning big at the Exotic Fishing Thailand tagged Fish event.

– Mike Bailey

Email: exoticfishingthailand@gmail.com

Telephone: English 0883799377 or Thai 0811995922

https://www.facebook.com/Exotic-Fishing-Thailand-427820143951674/

Website: www.exoticfishingthailand.com